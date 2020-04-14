Opinions page showed why living here is good
As I read the Opinions page on Easter Sunday, I was reminded why I'm proud to live in Bryan-College Station. I loved both editorial cartoons: the "Hope" one regarding COVID-19, with the Bible verse, "Let light shine in the darkness," and the one graphically depicting the agony Jesus suffered on the cross, with the crown of thorns and the nail spikes.
I loved Dr. Don McLeroy's opinion piece about how Peter was completely transformed because of Jesus's resurrection.
And I loved the editorial about how we can still "... celebrate Jesus and his promise of life everlasting united, but not physically together."
Reading my paper on Sunday just reminded me why I'm proud to live here and have a local newspaper with content so encouraging and so appropriate for Easter Sunday.
Thank you.
STEVE McDANIEL
College Station
Be at peace during the coronavirus pandemic
My wife and I have been isolated longer and deeper than most, Hammered by the ordinary flu, February vanished in a maelstrom of fever, aches and wheezing. We surfaced just as the coronavirus and shelter-in-place forced us and everyone into monastic seclusion.
Now March is gone, April fading. Our cable and internet are dark, our isolation deepened. We rely on The Eagle for news and crucial information. It is an uncertain and frightening time for all, health-wise and economically. Jobs have been lost, savings depleted. Just providing daily needs has become a struggle. But man does not live by bread -- and TP -- alone.
As we battle not only a virus, but also ignorance, complacency, inconsistent leadership and a shortage of critical thinking, where do we turn for the psychic sustenance equally essential to persevere through dark and worrisome days?
Some will seek only entertaining distraction. Others may look to prayer, friends and family, pets, music, meditation or a quiet walk for the intangible, but no less real, needs of the human heart.
For me, Max Ehrman's Desiderata offers wisdom, comfort and courage. Already we are avoiding those "loud and aggressive persons" who are "vexations to the spirit." We are counseled not to distress ourselves with imaginings, because "many fears are born of fatigue and loneliness."
Therefore, Ehrman advises "be at peace with God whatever you conceive Him to be (and) with your soul," because it's still a beautiful world.
Fittingly, he concludes with "Be careful. Strive to be happy."
Yes, let's.
TOM KISKE
College Station
Columnist has just the right amount of humor
I haven't laughed so hard reading something since the last time I read a book by Dan Jenkins. I don't know how often Jase Graves' (Eagle, April 9) articles come out, but please print all of them. They are especially needed now!
MARILYN HARRIS
College Station