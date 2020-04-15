Governor has authority to shutter churches during pandemic
The spreading coronavirus creates a general public health crisis that has not been experienced since 1918. However, unlike the flu epidemic of 1918, this novel virus acts more treacherously because so many people carry it unaware and spread it unwittingly.
Dr. Robert Redfield of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently told an NPR station that up to 25% of carriers are asymptomatic. This virus often is silent and, for some, deadly. A public health crisis exists when mobile morgues are being set up in New York City to attend to the dead. These facts bring me to the letter by James McHaney (Eagle, April 2).
McHaney argues nobody in state government, "had the authority to interfere with religious gatherings at churches, synagogues or any other religious facility."
The governor may choose against restricting religious services at this time, but the state has clear legal authority to protect the lives of the people during a pandemic. This pandemic affects all Texans. The stay-at-home order is not a religious liberty issue; it is a public health issue.
Christians have a clear mandate to obey the laws of the land in which they reside. Paul in Romans 13 and Peter in 1 Peter 2:13-17 insist upon submission to authority. While it is painful for the church to be separated because of this virus, it is the wise, prudent and biblical thing to do because it protects the vulnerable among us -- particularly the elderly.
Christians value life and have nursed the sick during plagues since the Roman Empire. Samaritan's Purse has recently erected field hospitals in New York City to care for the sick and dying. A Christian organization, the name Samaritan's Purse alludes to Jesus' parable of the Good Samaritan, which taught us to love our neighbor.
NATHAN GIESENSCHLAG
Somerville