Iran's regime is to blame for that nation's coronavirus problems
Syed Naqi's letter (Eagle, April 7) blames U.S. sanctions and the cold unChristian heart of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and questions how Iran even could afford medical supplies under strict sanctions.
Tell me this:
• Is it because of sanctions that the Iranian regime funds religious institutions to a level equivalent to the money budgeted for medical supplies?
• Is it because of sanctions that the Iranian regime still can find the funding to send money to rebuild religious shrines in Iraq, or to raise the budget of the Revolutionary Guard?
• Was it because of sanctions that the regime refused to quarantine the city of Qom, the epicenter of the outbreak, though it seemed quite able to impose a crackdown and an internet black out during protests.
• Was it due to sanctions that the regime refused to close religious centers where people congregate, refused to halt travel to China, hid the reality of the virus for a month so that it would not interfere with celebrations of the anniversary of the Islamic Republic or scheduled elections?
• Is it because of sanctions that Iran refuses entry to Doctors without Borders' emergency unit and its mobile treatment center?
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei refuses aid, peddling conspiracies as he states "the medicine could worsen the course of this virus ... could be made to make the virus permanent". Is that also a result of sanctions?
Let's be real. The Iranian regime only wants one thing: cold, hard cash. How else can corrupt oppressive rulers line their pockets and fund their terrorist proxies?
My Christian heart does feel the pain of the people of Iran. The Jimmy Carter administration's policies were key in contributing to 1978, but more than 41 years later, it may be time for some to recognize that the failures of the Iranian radical Islamic regime are strictly of its own making.
ELIANOR VESSALI
College Station