Turtles and other species endangered by work on Country Club Lake
According to information provided by city of Bryan staff, efforts have begun to move fish from the lake to some place within the same watershed. Several question come forth.
• Were all fish removed or only certain species and sizes?
• Where were the fish taken and will they be returned to the lake once it is refilled?
One has to question the results of such an effort. It reminds me of the time that mature trees were "transplanted" during the reconstruction of the Memorial Student Center at Texas A&M University. I don't believe any of those trees survived.
The public was assured that the many turtles in the lake would find their own way to another home. Two species comprised the bulk of the turtles: red-eared sliders and soft-shelled turtles. Snapping turtles also occur in lower numbers. Many of these turtles reach large size, with carapaces exceeding 15-18 inches in length. Red-eared turtles do quite well on land. Soft-shelled turtles are much more adapted to the aquatic environment and not do so well on land. As the water level drops, more and more of these turtles will be forced out onto the surrounding area, including onto Villa Maria Road and South College Avenue. Assuming travel on hose streets reaches something of normality, we can expect to see a slaughter of turtles as they attempt to cross those streets.
Perhaps our city fathers will rethink plans for the inhabitants of the lake. At least the birds have the option of flying to another body of water! I'm not sure if nutria still inhabit the lake, but if they do, they will add to the slaughter on the streets.
KEITH ARNOLD
Bryan
Government, medical community should be honest about COVID-19
Some people are so loyal to their political commentators and party that they ignore scientific facts and rational thinking. Some even call facts that they do not like fake news. Speaking of some of the recent comments on the Flu vs. the coronavirus, here are my thoughts.
This is not to downplay influenza, a serious illness that infects countless people each year and kills tens of thousands. But it does not overwhelm hospitals.
The novel coronavirus is sending nearly 20% of all known cases to hospitals. The flu puts about 2% of patients in hospital beds.
Approximate number of days from initial exposure until first symptoms is flu, 1-4, and COVID-19, 1-14. Average percent of known infected people needing hospital care: flu, 2%, COVID-19, 19%
Percent of deaths reported from known cases: flu, 0.1%, COVID-19: 1-3.4% (sources: CDC and WHO).
The worse thing that can happen during a crisis such as this one is to pass out false information.
I have some old sayings that are appropriate:
• No matter how often you repeat a non-fact, it never becomes a fact.
• You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.
L.G. CRUM
College Station