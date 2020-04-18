Democrats to blame for causing many small businesses to fail
As of April 16, the Paycheck Protection Program has exhausted its funds in record time and had to stop accepting applications from small businesses.
On April 9, Senate Republicans tried to pass a clean bill of an additional $250 billion to provide money for this program strictly to assist small businesses and their employees with a paycheck. It failed to pass in the Senate because the Democratic senators blocked passage. This money would have kept millions on a payroll and keep small business afloat during the shutdown.
Both Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi demanded policy changes and extra money for other funds such as disaster grants and loans and nationwide virus testing and protective equipment that are not close to running out of money -- just spend, spend the money.
Pelosi even stated that she sees "no data as to why we need to keep funding it." Actions by Senate Democrats will cause many pink slips to be handed out to employees and many small businesses will close permanently. Their actions hurt workers dearly, and I hope each voter will remember who caused the pain and suffering when they go to the polls to vote next fall.
All Pelosi and Schumer have to do is drive down any street in Washington, D.C. and see signs such as "Business Closed" or "For Sale" on the front doors of any mom and pop store. In fact, they would see this in all cities now. Their behavior is unacceptable of any leader of any political party. It is ruthless and non-caring for the average American who is struggling to pay the bills and to put food on the table.
Shame on every congressional Democrat that went along with Schumer's and Pelosi's viewpoint and elected not to vote in favor of replenishing funds during this virus intrusion that harms so many families in dire need.
RITA LEISY
College Station
Let God help us navigate these treacherous waters
The pope's incisive question, raised publicly recently, as to whether the coronavirus pandemic may be nature's response to our climate abuses we continuously deliver to nature.
The question has a lot of merit and I believe that it should get the attention it deserves from an enraged and properly multidisciplinary scientific group, as well as our political makers.
The holy father has the wisdom and the intellectual curiosity to ask the right questions and raise the right concerns. Th is a good one on both counts.
May God help us all navigate through this cataclysmic set of challengers, preventing their potential return this fall.
DEMETRIOS BASDEKAS
Bryan
The so-called coronavirus experts aren't always right
Are the experts always right? An article (Eagle, April 13), "America turns to experts for help," said the experts in academia should be listened to and seemed to embrace them as infallible. The article said "in the early weeks Trump downplayed the severity" of the virus, but praise was given to the expert Dr. [Anthony] Fauci for "his forthrightness and diplomacy."
Let look at what Fauci said. On Jan. 21 and again on Jan. 29, he said "the virus is no threat to the U.S." Yet this was when Donald Trump issued the travel ban on China for which the media called him a racist, etc. On Feb. 10, on Sean Hannity's TV show, Fauci reiterated there was no big threat. On Feb. 17, he said, "no need for masks, just wash your hands." On Feb. 29, he said we "don't need to change our daily routines."
So, the expert wasn't right and Trump acted earlier than Fauci to address the virus.
And finally the main point of the article is that the experts on climate change are to be believed as infallible. So what if they just base their predictions on computer models. And these are the same so-called experts who can't even predict next week's weather correctly and without constantly changing models.
So, your experts aren't always right and I don't swallow everything they say as the gospel.
MARLEEN GREIF
Iola