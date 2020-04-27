These days, winning toilet paper is something to be excited about
Times sure are different. Who would have thought that winning two rolls of toilet paper and a candy bar in a contest would cause me to feel like the luckiest person in the world?
I live in a senior living facility and a recent crossword puzzle contest made me this week's winner. Maybe I'll be lucky and win again as two more rolls of toilet paper would put me in the upper middle class category.
Let's hope that we soon will be able to get out and about and actually play cards and bingo with friends who sit closer than six feet.
I did not expect to spend my "Golden Years" as a hermit.
JOAN HOLTZAPPLE
Bryan