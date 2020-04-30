Honor our school nurses for all they do
On May 6, we will recognize our school nurses by celebrating National School Nurse Day as a way to foster a better understanding of the role of school nurses in the educational setting.
The theme this year is “School Nurses: Supporting Students in Times of Crisis.”
Last year, the World Health Organization named 2020 as the Year of the Nurse in order to celebrate and grow the nursing workforce to needed levels. Then COVID-19 turned our world upside down, showcasing just how much we need more fearless, trailblazing, leader nurses.
As a school nurse at College View High School and nursing coordinator with College Station schools, I witness school nurses as frontline health care providers who provide disease prevention surveillance and care for students. School nurses serve as the bridge between health care and education systems.
School nurses, as public health sentinels, engage school communities, parents, and health care providers to promote wellness and improve health outcomes for children. For many children living in or near poverty, the school nurse may be the only health care professional they access regularly. School nurses are essential in infectious-disease surveillance, identification and intervention for student physical and mental health concerns, health screenings and immunization compliance efforts.
In this global Year of the Nurse, it is an honor to recognize our communities’ school nurses as we celebrate National School Nurse Day. It is also a privilege to honor all nurses for their extraordinary service as we celebrate Year of the Nurse 2020. Excel. Lead. Innovate.
LISA SICILIO
College Station schools nurse coordinator
Texas School Nurses Organization past president
Glad to have The Eagle spreading the positive news
Many of us have long-maligned the media, but we have noticed that throughout the coverage of the CoVid-19 Pandemic, the media has stressed the positive news: birthday party parades, contributions to help the less fortunate, the tireless sacrifices of the health care professionals, the food donations, the flyovers by the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds, and the adaptations made by everyone.
Bryan-College Station residents are blessed to have The Eagle in our community. The Eagle features a “feel-good” story on the front page every day and positive articles throughout the newspaper. The Eagle gives us hope in our country and in ourselves.
Thank you.
CONNIE BRADSHAW
College Station