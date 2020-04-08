Stores need handwashing facilities at each register
Social distancing is not enough to protect us at the grocery store or the gas pump. We need public hand-washing stations and we need them yesterday.
By now, everyone in Bryan and College Station knows to stay at home unless shopping for essentials. But when we're out there getting what we need, we touch shared surfaces and then return to our cars and handle our keys, steering wheels and cell phones.
The solution can be put in place in a day. At the gas pump, we need disposable towels that can serve as a barrier between us and the nozzle or keypad. At the grocery store, we need utility sinks hooked up to garden hoses and equipped with soap and automatic towel dispensers.
Social distancing forces us to accept staggering economic costs; yet washing our hands before and after going to the grocery store can be one of the cheapest ways to save many, many lives. Please encourage stores to do this. I'll gladly volunteer my assistance.
ROBERT ZEDRIC
Bryan
If you are looking for clarity, then you should turn to God
David Presley (Eagle, March 31) said he chooses Zeus to turn to for help with the coronavirus. His sarcastic questions and statements pertaining to Christianity portrayed a man enjoying his freedom of speech to push the buttons of believers.
He and others who share his contempt for Christians lack understanding and knowledge of the Bible. The Old Testament is the history of the Israelites and the God of Creation. Their covenant included the foods they were not to eat (such as swine and shellfish, mentioned by Presley).
The New Testament does not have these provisions for Christians. This is what James W. Carter (Eagle, April 4) touched on in his response to Presley.
Millions of people choose the God of the Bible to turn to for help in all times. If you're really looking for clarity, you'll find it in Him.
MARY SUE RIBARDO
Bryan
Letter writer on to something about restarting the economy
I would like to express my support for Steve Ogden's letter (Eagle, March 29). Ogden, who is 70 years old, by the way, expressed his opinion, and not an invalid one, concerning moving forward with this epidemic.
His statements do not deal with "containing the pandemic" -- they deal with the fact that maybe the pandemic no longer is containable, that we go ahead and deal with it while protecting our economy. If this is, indeed, the case, then a good opinion would be to bolster the economy by starting work again while protecting those who are most vulnerable.
Kudos to Ogden for expressing his opinion on a matter most urgent today.
Both of our mayors have called for state troupers or the National Guard to come in and help. Maybe Ogden's opinion is more reasonable?
C.R. NUGENT
BRYAN