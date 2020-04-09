Rep. Bill Flores went out of his way to help Idaho resident
The world has been turned upside down by this scary virus.
I was traveling in South America when the governments began closing borders and flights were cancelled. I was trapped in Ecuador with no apparent option for returning home.
Texas friends of mine learned of my plight and contacted U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, a man I met 15 years ago on a vacation in Mexico. His staff came to my aid, and he personally sent me the tip that led to my catching an emergency flight.
I still would be in Ecuador but for Flores's assistance. It touched me that he went to that kind of effort to help an Idahoan make his way home.
Thank you to Congressman Flores and his staff.
JESSE ROBISON
Pocatello, Idaho
A&M can lead the way to energy independence by example
As the social and monetary costs of a fossil fuel-based economy continue to mount, business capital is seeking less risky energy investments, fearing the stranded assets of the fossil-fuel industry as renewables like sun and wind out-compete it in the marketplace. Recently, we've once again seen the instability of oil prices that are easily disrupted by the spurious decisions of foreign oil cartels.
Expensive fracking techniques in the U.S., once hailed as our key to energy independence, suddenly are rendered questionable as oil prices drop below the costs of production. Even when oil revenues are high, fracking depends on generous taxpayer handouts to be viable -- in essence a corporate welfare system.
This is a time when public universities such as Texas A&M can lead the transition from the fossil fuel economy to technologies that are sustainable in terms of job production, energy cost savings, a clean environment and freedom from geopolitical disturbance. The electric grid has up to now been dominated by a unidirectional power stream, originating at a production plant and distributed outward to customers.
In the future, smart-grid electricity likely will flow both ways, as consumers become mini-power stations, harnessing their own energy generators to send power back to the grid, lowering their utility costs while creating resiliency in the system.
Texas A&M has the technical expertise to lead by example. A specific project might be to recruit the seats and turf in Kyle Field to serve as solar panel platforms, transforming the stadium into a power plant between games. As a model of applied engineering and monetary efficiency providing two income streams (games and power), such a high-profile project likely would garner favorable international attention. The first universities to dual purpose athletic arenas and other structures would capture low-hanging fruit. Other campuses would follow.
RAYMOND TARPLEY
College Station