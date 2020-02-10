Eagle coverup of Joe Biden shows its political bias
Last week, the Eagle Editorial Board wrote in its post-impeachment editorial, "There is no evidence of any wrongdoing by the Bidens, père et fils." Regardless of where one stands on impeachment acquittal, to state there is no evidence of wrongdoing by the Bidens is incredulous.
There are ongoing investigations into the Bidens. Most recently, Sen. Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, and Sen. Ron Johnson, sent a letter to Secret Service Director James M. Murray requesting information "about whether Hunter Biden used government-sponsored travel to help conduct private business, to include his work for Rosemont Seneca and related entities in China and Ukraine." The Secret Service is being asked if Hunter Biden was provided protective detail while doing personal business in Ukraine and China.
The letter goes on to state that "in December of 2013, one month after Rosemont Seneca's (Hunter Biden's company) joint venture with Bohai Capital to form BHR, Hunter Biden flew aboard Air Force Two with Vice President Biden to China, after which BHR's business license was approved. In 2015, BHR joined with Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) to acquire Henniges, which was the "biggest Chinese investment into US automotive manufacturing assets to date" according to the letter. And there are other examples.
Conflict of interest is wrongdoing. As a result, the Bidens have made millions in Ukraine and China, a fact that has been known publicly for some time. If the president deserved an investigation, then why not the Bidens. For The Eagle to continue to cover for the Bidens by stating there has been no wrongdoing indicates political bias.
EDWARD TORRES
College Station