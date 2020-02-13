Education, experience and skillsets ti be a good sheriff
I urge my fellow residents of Brazos County to support my friend and fellow philanthropist Jason James by voting for him in the coming Republican Primary to run for Sheriff of Brazos County.
Jason has the education, experience and skill-sets required to do an outstanding job. I have worked with Jason on numerous philanthropic endeavors throughout the years and found him to have the right temperament and personality for the job of sheriff or, for that matter, for any job. I have found him to be honest, engaged, even keeled, fair and frank.
He and his wonderful wife, Mandie, are very active in the community, working with numerous causes and groups ranging from Special Olympics to Brazos Valley Cares and service groups such as the Lions Club and the Police Officers Association.
Jason has been given numerous awards and citations, too many to list, both locally and regionally, ranging from the Jefferson Award for Public Service to Special Olympics' Outstanding Service From a Community Leader award.
As a sheriff, one must work closely, not only with your deputies and Sheriff's Office personnel, but also with other area law enforcement agencies and jurisdictions -- as well as the courts, district attorney's office and probation departments. One must also work closely with the community and service organizations.
In my opinion, Jason James is the only candidate who can check all of those boxes. He is an effective leader and an interdisciplinary communicator who has the law-enforcement experience, temperament, personality and community experience to be your next sheriff. He is also young enough to hold that position for years and continue the great run of successful leadership we have enjoyed at the Sheriff's Office.
Please join me in casting a vote for Jason James.
ANDREAS PAVLATOS
Bryan