Candidate is dedicated to the safety of the community
I urge everyone voting in the Republican Primary on March 3 to cast their vote for Earl Gray for Brazos County attorney. I've known Earl for more than 15 years. He is a man of integrity who lives and works in our community and has a dedication to the safety of our community.
I first met Earl when he was working as a prosecutor for the Brazos County District Attorney's Office while teaching legal courses for Blinn College at night. Earl brings a wealth of knowledge to the office of county Attorney, with almost 20 years of courtroom experience, trying both misdemeanor and felony cases on both sides of the bench. With this experience, Earl brings a unique perspective to the position.
The residents of Brazos County will be fortunate to have a man of Earl Gray's character and work ethic representing them as Brazos County attorney.
TERRI ALLISON
College Station
Need judge with the candidate's sensibility and temperament
I have known John Brick for more than 35 years. In that time I have seen him grow from a child into the strong man he is now. John and his family have included me in their family traditions and celebrations over the years and I can say with certainty that he is one who has his priorities in order.
As I remember back to our extended board games of Risk, I am not surprised that John is seeking a position of leadership and service in this community. With Judge Travis Bryan III retiring, we need a man of John's sensibilities and temperament. His experience, love of Brazos County and desire to serve make John the most qualified candidate for judge of the 272nd District Court.
Won't you join me in voting for John Brick?
IVY GEIGER
Bryan
Known candidate through many personal interactions
I met John Brick in 1994 when he started dating my best friend. I've had the opportunity to know his parents and learn that community involvement and service is in his blood. I was in his wedding 20 years ago and have witnessed his commitment to love, pray with and serve his wife.
I visited the hospital the day he became a dad and have watched as he reared his children with love, faith and patience. When my husband and I got married, John and Jamee became the friends who provide wise counsel, who show up with a truck on moving day, and whose children we can point to as role models for our own.
We have been welcomed by their hospitality, challenged by their capacity to love others and richly blessed by their friendship. If you live in Brazos County, you will have the privilege of voting for John to be your district judge on March 3.
ALICIA DOHNALIK
Bryan
Candidate knows the importance of serving
We all know the makings of a good sheriff is someone who will be responsible for general law enforcement, understands the workings of Brazos County, to be a good leader and be a positive communicator with deputies and the different support agencies (fire and police). In short, someone who knows the importance of service. In my opinion, this description has Wayne Dicky written all over it.
I have known Wayne personally since 2006 through the Bryan Noon Lions. He is presently serving as the club president. Over the years, he faithfully has served on numerous community projects such as Habitat for Humanity, Radio M*A*S*H, leading a flag team putting out U.S. flags in the community on federal holidays, Texas Reds Grape Stomp and the Brazos Valley Food Bank assembling bags of food for kids and senior residents to make sure those individuals do not go without.
One of the most rewarding of projects Wayne and others of our Lions Club have enjoyed and look forward to participating in annually is working at the Texas Lions Children's Camp located in Kerrville, making ready the camp for summer campers with special needs. Currently, Wayne is serving as camp director for two years.
I am proud to say Wayne and his sweet wife, Victoria, are wonderful examples of public servants, and I consider them both good friends with servants' hearts.
We, at the Bryan Noon Lions Club are reminded at the end of our weekly meetings: "What do we do?"Answer: "We Serve." And Wayne leads the way.
My vote for Brazos County sheriff will be for Wayne Dicky, and I encourage everyone to do the same.
LINDA WHITFIELD
Bryan
A national leaders in the field of corrections
As a national leader in the field of law enforcement and jail administration, Wayne Dicky is a great candidate for sheriff of Brazos County. I have known him for nearly a decade and in that time, I have seen our peers look to him for his knowledge, wisdom and guidance.
I am the president of the American Jail Association and a past-chair of the Commission on Accreditation for Corrections. In these roles, I know leaders in sheriff departments, correctional agencies and other law enforcement organizations from border to border and coast to coast. When I became president of the AJA, I needed a strong, bold and wise person to serve as my parliamentarian. This is the role that keeps the head of our association within the guardrails of what our policies and rules allow. Wayne was without the question the person who I knew should hold this title as he is known nationally through our association to lead with humility, dignity and honor. I'd come to know these traits personally about him while serving on the board together, including the time he was president.
Through our work on the Legislative Affairs Committee of the AJA, we visited Washington, D.C. annually. There, we advocated for justice reforms that are fair, just and reasonable to the communities we serve but also to the law enforcement agencies responsible for administering it. Wayne always brought common-sense approaches to this advocacy and was well received by members of Congress and their offices.
When he shared with me that he was contemplating running for sheriff and had been praying on it, I smiled as I knew that he is the definition of a servant leader. Thoughtful, firm and fair! After working his way up through the ranks over 34 years, it is time for him to begin his next chapter and take the helm with proven experience.
Wayne would be an outstanding sheriff and would serve the people of Brazos County well.
ELIAS DIGGINS
Aurora, Colorado
Would continue good works of Sheriff Kirk
I have known Wayne Dicky for several years through our church and his civic involvement supporting local youth with Junior Achievement of the Brazos Valley. In my opinion, Wayne would be an outstanding sheriff to continue the good works and stability of operations in the Brazos County Sheriff's Office.
Rather than having to undergo a long learning curve, Wayne would hit the ground running from day one when elected. His extensive experience with the Sheriff's Office since 1986, as well as with broader law enforcement, make him stand out in this election as the more experienced candidate.
I would urge voter support of Wayne Dicky for Brazos County sheriff.
MARK S. BROWNING
COLLEGE STATION
Best 'analytical thinker' Brazos sheriff has known
I have known Wayne Dicky for more than a decade and count him as a good friend and colleague. I am writing, not to list the great many accomplishments that Wayne has made, but rather what I have witnessed as he made some of those accomplishments when we served on the American Jail Association Board of Directors and when he served as president.
In a conversation with Sheriff Chris Kirk a long while ago, he told me that Wayne was the best "analytical thinker" he ever has known. I completely agree. In meetings with law enforcement and corrections professionals alike, discussing topics that were fraught with disagreements, sometimes angry and emotional disagreements, Wayne stayed calm and composed. When he did speak, he calmly attempted to identify the strong points of some of the opinions presented and, diplomatically, explained why he thought some of the other ideas were not as strong. I'm not going to tell you that Wayne's input made the problems vanish, but in most cases, the participants returned to professional behavior and focused on the actual problem, not personalities. In the dozens of meetings I have participated in with Wayne and others, I have never seen Wayne Dicky act less than professional. Everyone deserves a sheriff with that capability.
I have been a deputy sheriff of various ranks for 37 years, and worked for four outstanding sheriffs, so I think I know what a good sheriff looks like. Wayne Dicky has all the characteristics that would make him an outstanding sheriff. He is intelligent, ethical, hardworking, and leads from the front. Brazos County deserves a sheriff with those characteristics, so seize this opportunity to have an outstanding sheriff and vote for Wayne Dicky.
MITCH LUCAS
Hanahan, South Carolina
Dedication to the area evidenced by service
Brazos County residents are fortunate to have Steve Aldrich serving them on the Brazos County Commissioners Court at a pivotal time in this community's growth. Steve's dedication to the Brazos Valley is evident in his prior public service and his active involvement in community organizations. As Precinct 1 commissioner, Steve has addressed head-on the important issues and opportunities presented to our community. He has listened to constituents' concerns about the ways in which growth has impacted our traffic and supported the creation of the Regional Mobility Authority. He has supported the Brazos County Road and Bridge Policy which will alleviate unnecessary delays in key projects; and Steve continues to look for solutions that will streamline needed county road projects.
Most important, Steve brings sound fiscal management to complex issues with the clear goal of meeting our county's needs without increasing taxes.
Steve is deliberative in his decision-making, listens carefully to constituents and colleagues, maintains open lines of communication between the county, cities, school districts, Texas A&M University and Blinn College, and always puts the needs of Brazos County first.
As this newspaper said in its recommendation of Steve: "Aldrich is working hard to turn the Brazos County Commissioners Court from a reactive to a proactive agency. He deserves -- and the county deserves -- a chance to continue those efforts."
We strongly agree, and ask that you join us in re-electing Steve Aldrich to the Brazos County Commissioners Court.
BRETT and JILL GIROIR
College Station