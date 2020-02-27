Exactly the right person to serve us in Congressional District 17
Elianor Vessali is exactly the right person to represent District 17 in the U.S. House of Representatives. Vessali is by far the most qualified individual to represent not just Distinct 17, but just as important, to represent us. She is a long-time resident of College Station, a small business owner, an Aggie and a former member of the Corps of Cadets, has a broad background in both the private and public sector and has been an active volunteer and public servant in our community for many years.
Elianor graduated from A&M with a degree in biomedical science and went on to obtain a law degree and is a member of the State Bar of Texas. She worked as an attorney for Ernst and Young, both in the United States and Europe before returning to Texas to teach high school chemistry in the Spring Branch public schools for more than eight years. In 2013, she joined her family's real estate business in College Station, which she has managed since that time. She has been a Court Appointed Special Advocate protecting neglected and abused children, a Rotarian, an active member in the Republican Women of Brazos Valley, a former member of the College Station Planning and Zoning Commission, and later a member of the College Station City Council.
Vessali is a strong conservative and combines her keen intelligence with an ability to communicate her ideas and philosophy exceptionally well. She is articulate, well-grounded and extremely effective in working with others to get things done. While she is open-minded and is willing to discuss any issue with anyone, she also is not afraid to fight for what it right.
Please join me in voting for Elianor Vessali for U.S. House of Representative to represent District 17's, and especially the Brazos Valley's, interest in Washington, D.C.
JEROME REKTORIK
College Station
Candidates are honest, smart, fair with the highest integrity
I urge your support of Earl Gray for Brazos County attorney and John Brick for 272nd District judge. Both men are honest, smart, fair and of the highest integrity. I know this because not only did we all work together in the District Attorney's Office, but I've worked with both in the many years since on countless cases in Brazos County.
I'm proud to call each a friend and our community would be well-served with the election of Earl Gray and John Brick.
JAY GRANBERRY
College Station
Democrats should be helping President Donald Trump
I have watched all of the impeachment proceedings in Washington. The Democrats seemed to have the most hatred in heart and mind toward President Donald Trump. He is the best president for jobs; the unemployment record is the best in history.
I support the president's first term and will support him for a second term.
I was district clerk in Grimes County from 1977 to 2007 and ran as a Democrat. But Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff and Jerrald Nadler have ruined the Democrats in my book. Kook at how much time they have wasted in going on four years of taxpayers' money. We need the Democrats to help the president and Senate fix infrastructure in the U.S. and other matters.
I will support President Trump again. Thank you and God bless and God bless President Trump and his family and God Bless America.
WAYNE RUCKER
Anderson
Vote based on history as a financial planner
I am supporting Steve Aldrich for re-election for Brazos County commissioner for Precinct 1. Like so many longtime residents of the Brazos Valley, I have been hesitant to become involved in local politics. I am drawn out of my comfort zone because of my strong admiration for the character of Steve Aldrich and my knowledge of his deep commitment to Brazos county.
My understanding of Steve's character is based on involvement with him as a financial planner in our community and from our long-term participation in a men's small group Bible study. I know his heart for Christ, and it rivals his passion for the community. I know him to a man with a warrior's heart driven for service.
Steve has qualities of integrity, industry, intelligence and communication that have served him well on the school board, city council and as the county commissioner. In these roles he has proven to be an effective visionary, communicator and consensus builder.
I am confident that Steve will be able to draw upon his previous experiences and his vast personal qualities to help the county navigate current and future challenges in our rapidly growing community.
My friends and neighbors please join me in supporting Steve Aldrich for Brazos County commissioner, Precinct 1.
THOMAS SALZER
College Station
Candidate is the leader Precinct 1 needs now
Brazos County has experienced tremendous growth in the past 10 years and this trend is not likely to change in the future. This growth affects our roads, our neighborhoods and our school districts. This is especially true for the south side of Brazos County and Precinct 1. Michael Schaefer is the leader we need at this time for Brazos County commissioner, Precinct 1.
All growth can be challenging, which is why we need someone who has demonstrated the skills in working with and coordinating with all stakeholders in a growing community. Michael has served on the College Station school board the past five years and currently is board president. His service makes him keenly aware of the challenges of a growing school district, as well as growing our community.
Michael has built a successful business as a home builder. As such, he has a sound understanding for the need for adequate roads and streets for our neighborhoods. As a home builder, Michael understands that roads and road maintenance are major issues especially on the south side that require coordination with not just other commissioners, but also with the two cities, Texas A&M, the Texas Department of Transportation and the Regional Mobility Authority. Michael Schaefer has the skill set to work with others and find solutions to which everyone can agree and get the results we need.
Michael also believes in helping our returning veterans by creating a veterans' court system as a tool to assist that suffering from combat health issues. He also understands the need for improved technology and integrating new software across our county offices to increase efficiencies and reduce costs.
You will find no one who would work harder to protect and preserve our community. I urge you to support and vote for Michael Schaefer for Brazos County commissioner for Precinct 1
DIANE REKTORIK
College Station
Truly understands the big picture of the community
There is only one candidate in the Brazos County commissioner Precinct 1 race who truly understands the big picture of this community -- and that person is Steve Aldrich.
As a former College Station school board member and College Station city councilmen, he has a deep understanding on the strengths and struggles that each group experiences.
As our current Precinct 1 county commissioner, Steve has worked with the city of College Station to find funding solutions to roadway projects, most notably Rock Prairie Road.
Steve not only helped solve transportation and mobility issues in Precinct 1, but also throughout the county by helping to create the Regional Mobility Authority.
Steve is doing great things for Brazos County! Join me in re-electing Steve Aldrich for Brazos County commissioner, Precinct 1.
JENNY BRAMWELL
College Station
Dedication to business is good for county commission
I've known Brazos County Commissioner Steve Aldrich as a business partner for more than seven years. His dedication to his business translates easily into the commissioner's role.
His devotion to his constituents is about meeting their needs. He will fight for you. Even if it's not popular, he makes decisions based on what is good for the Brazos County.
He is not a politician who will tell you what you want to hear, but a statesman that tells what you need to hear.
I may not be able to vote for him, but he definitely has my support to continue being the County Commissioner for Precinct 1.
STEVE KIM
College Station
Sheriff candidate has been a good steward
Sheriff Chris Kirk has consistently been responsible for a very efficient and professional organization. He did that by carefully selecting quality personnel to fill key positions. One of those individuals was Wayne Dicky as jail administrator.
Wayne is responsible for the largest part of the sheriff's budget, and the 186 employees of that department. The budget for the jail is more than $15 million, and he has been a good steward of those tax dollars.
It is very obvious that he is the better-qualified to fill the position of Brazos County sheriff and assure that the reputation as one of the best departments in the state continues. He is endorsed by Sheriff Kirk.
While I served as Brazos County judge, I observed Wayne's commitment to the county and his conservative values for our taxpayers' dollars.
Your decision to vote for Wayne Dicky will be one for which you will be proud. Please join us to make Wayne our next professional sheriff.
AL and ANN JONES
Bryan
Excellent leader who works well with people
We have an opportunity to elevate a current member of the Brazos County Sheriff's Office to lead the department. Wayne Dicky currently serves as chief jail administrator and has developed a very efficient operation.
Wayne is an excellent leader and works well with people. He has the ability to identify problems and knows how to develop plans to address the problem at hand.
Through the years I have worked with Wayne on many projects in our community. Experience tells me that he would make Brazos County proud.
Vote Wayne Dicky for Brazos County sheriff
UEL STOCKARD
Bryan
Better understanding of how to be sheriff
It is heartening to me that as I vote in the sheriff's race, I get to choose between two capable and deserving candidates. I will not be voting against some one or against some misplaced ideology. I am going with the candidate who to me has the best understanding and the most knowledge as to what it will take to continue the strong and capable leadership we enjoy from that office.
In my opinion, Wayne Dicky is the better choice to be our next sheriff. Wayne is a proven administrator, proven leader and thoughtful decision maker. And while these good traits come with the toughness and resolve it takes to be a fair and effective enforcer of the law, the real driver for Wayne is a servant's heart.
Please consider voting for Wayne Dicky as our next Brazos County sheriff.
GERALD POPP
Bryan
Background needed to be a good sheriff
I would like to share a little about the man and my friend Wayne Dicky
My law enforcement career started with Brazos County in 1986 in the jail division. I was assigned to the booking area and my first partner was Wayne Dicky. Only there six months longer than I, he already had started on a new computer system and had the knowledge to teach me. He was wonderful with the new technology.
We both advanced to patrol a few years later. Wayne again took off and did an incredible job. I remember once in a call where a victim of domestic violence was calling for help and the actor had left the house with a rifle. Wayne responded and got to the scene knowing the actor would have the advantage, but Wayne gained a safe vantage point, negotiated with the actor to give up his weapon and it all ended peacefully.
Wayne always has had such a wonderful calming demeanor. It has always been a pleasure working with him.
A couple years later, I remember Wayne and I talking of how the jail division was at a point where there was very little experienced long-term deputy's on staff and he asked my opinion of him taking his career path in a new direction and going back to the jail and working to become an administrator. I thought he was crazy, but he has done what he set out to do.
Now he has set out a new goal. Since my retirement, I do not work with Wayne on a daily basis but I am so proud of my friend and his dedication to his career and I look forward to his leadership as Brazos County sheriff.
Please vote for Wayne Dicky your next Brazos Country sheriff.
EDWARD FRANK
Hearne
Candidate is a man of honor and conviction
John Brick is the very best choice for 272nd District Court judge. An experienced prosecutor with a heart for serving the community he grew up in, John is a man of honor and conviction.
I have no doubt that he would be a fair and ethical judge, enforcing the rules of evidence and procedure for both parties.
Vote for John Brick in the Republican Primary.
MICHAL HALL
College Station
Pedestrian safety is the issue at intersection
I am writing in response to the article "Pedestrian Safety urged along University Drive" (Eagle, Feb. 9). The article discusses University Drive at South College Avenue/Bizzell Street, stating "... And crossing in a diagonal direction is not permitted".
That intersection was designed specifically to allow crossing in the diagonal by implementing a pedestrian-only phase with all vehicular traffic stopped. When was that design changed and since when is the intersection signed to restrict diagonal crossings?
The intersection also is used by bicyclists. Bicyclists easily can cross in the 49 seconds allowed. Must they operate under the noted pedestrian restriction and cross in the marked crosswalks or can bicyclists cross diagonally?
During the design process, it was decided not to add diagonal crosswalk markings simply due to the cost of maintaining them. I now regret accepting that proposal.
Managing traffic congestion is always at the forefront these days. In high density developed zones such as Northgate designing and constructing facilities that promote pedestrian and bicyclist safety, security and convenience over motor vehicle throughput ultimately will reduce congestion for all as more and more of us feel safe and comfortable enough to get out of our cars and pickups to walk and bike. We call it Active Transportation and it can save money for everybody by cutting parking, fuel, insurance and health care costs. Fewer single occupant vehicles directly reduces congestion and can save huge sums on road maintenance and added capacity costs even with growth and development.
Also, let's get those shared use paths along South College constructed and opened connecting the new facilities in Bryan all the way to the obvious destination: the Texas A&M campus.
MAURICE JACOB, retired
Texas Department of Transportation Bicycle and Pedestrian Coordinator