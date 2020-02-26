Early voting continues through Friday
Early voting in the March 3 party primaries continues through Friday. Any registered voter in Brazos County may cast an early ballot at any early polling location.
Election Day is March 3. Voters in Texas will go to the polls that day, as will voters in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Democrats Abroad, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. Should a runoff be needed -- and with so many candidates in several races, it no doubt will be -- it will be on May 26.
Hours for early voting are:
• Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Feb. 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Feb. 24 through Feb. 28, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Registered voters may cast a ballot at any of the early voting locations:
• Brazos County Administration Building, 200 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.
• Arena Hall, 2906 Tabor Road at North Earl Rudder Freeway in Bryan.
• Galilee Baptist Church, 804 N. Logan St. in Bryan
• College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road in College Station.
• Memorial Student Center, Room L526, Texas A&M University in College Station.
All voters must show an approved photo ID such as a Texas driver license, Texas election identification certificate issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas personal identification card issued by the DPS, Texas handgun license issued by the DPS, United States military identification card with photograph, United States citizenship certificate with photograph or a United States passport.
Take time to make informed, independent CD-17 decision
The Republican Primary has 11 candidates and the Democrat Primary has three candidates competing for U.S. Congressional District 17 representative.
There appears to be unlimited funds for political mailers and slick media ads with the hope of duping voters into thinking more mail or more ads equals more qualifications, more experience, more wisdom or more patriotism.
All the candidates have information on Facebook and websites, but I think better insight is gained when candidates answer questions without being prompted on the subject matter.
Several question and answer forums readily are available at KBTX.com, Grassroots Victory 2020 Facebook or grassrootsvictory2020.com website and possibly other sources. Also, The Eagle recently had front-page articles on the candidates. Please consider listening to or reading candidate answers to questions about important issues before you decide which one will receive your vote.
Just remember, big government politicians always have more money to spend on media to blast away at legitimate competition.
Early voting is in progress. Election day is March 3. Please take some time and make an informed and independent decision about our next Congressional District 17 representative.
JODY QUIMBY
Bryan
District court candidate is dedicated to justice
Please join me in supporting John Brick for judge of the 272nd District Court. I have known John and the Brick family for eight years and I am pleased to support him in his campaign.
As a prosecutor in Brazos County for the past 14.5 years, John has shown himself to be dedicated to justice. His daily experience in the courthouse, working with victims, defense attorneys and witnesses has prepared him for the role of judge. The 272nd District Court handles a majority of criminal cases and John's experience would serve him well.
John has a solid understanding of both civil and criminal litigation and has tried cases before all three Brazos County district courts. He is a man of integrity and compassion and I am proud to vote for him on March 3.
I wholeheartedly support John Brick for judge of the 272nd District Court.
CATHERINE GEORGE
College Station
A great helper, mentor who serves the community
I'm happy to endorse my friend Michael Schaefer for Brazos County commissioner, Precinct 1. I have known Michael for more than 15 years. He always has been a man of integrity and dedication. He has served this community well, and he has been a great mentor and helper to all.
I can't imagine a better choice to help lead us toward the future in Precinct 1 than voting for Michael Schaefer for county commissioner.
CARRIE SCOTT
College Station
Finance background helps when paying for roads
Please join us in supporting Steve Aldrich for Brazos County commissioner, Precinct 1. We have known Steve for 30-plus years and have found him to be a fair and honest man.
With Steve's background in financial planning, he has the skill to help us meet our county road needs without increasing taxes and being fiscal responsible for the county monies. New ideas that he has come up with will allow for county roads to be done in a timelier manner.
I think that Steve's involvement in so many parts of the community allows him to be inclusive of everyone and their thoughts and ideas. He believes in communication and getting the job done. When called with questions or issues, he always answers his phone and looks for possible solutions and answers and follows through with the communication to let everyone know the outcome and the reasons why. He has done a great job in representing the whole county not just his precinct.
A vote for Steve Aldrich would assure you that all the people are represented and not just certain folks in his precinct.
PATTY and RICHARD SPILLER
College Station
County is incredibly well-served by the incumbent
Brazos County is incredibly well-served by current County Commissioner Steve Aldrich. Steve is a thoughtful and engaging leader who puts serving others at the forefront of his decision making.
As I have known Steve, I have watched him be ever-present and vigilant in staying connected with the needs of the community. Steve has demonstrated a passion for this community that is more than evident in his daily life. Not only has he previously served on the College Station City Council and school board, but he also has been active with the chamber of commerce, Scouts, the College Station Noon Lions Club and many other local groups.
I have witnessed Steve carefully listen to anyone who speaks to him about ways our county can be improved. He will look for ways to help anyone achieve his or her goal of making our wonderful community an even better place. It doesn't matter who you are or if you even live in Precinct 1, Steve will make sure that your voice is heard. Steve always follows through.
Steve constantly is looking ahead so that our daily lives can transition seamlessly as this area continues to grow and develop. This can be evidenced in his work to help create the Regional Mobility Authority, as well as in his constant efforts to ensure that our roads are well-maintained without any raise in taxes. To put it to a point, Steve is efficient and effective, but above all he is a man committed to improving the lives of those around him.
We are so blessed to have such a dedicated servant leader on the Brazos County Commissioner's Court. I encourage everyone to vote to re-elect Steve Aldrich.
SEAN JANKOWSKI
Bryan
Collaboration with county's stakeholders
Steve Aldrich is the best candidate for Precinct 1 Brazos County Commissioner. Steve has spent years collaborating between many stakeholders within the community to achieve common goals. In transportation, he has worked to improve roads that are maintained by different entities.
With the growth in Brazos County, lacking transportation facilities is a current and future concern of many residents. Steve Aldrich was instrumental in creating the Regional Mobility Authority in this area to help combat this issue going forward.
At the same time, Steve has been working to help maintain and improve Brazos County's transportation facilities, he has been working with the Brazos Valley Economic Corporation. While this is important to help continue to spur growth in Brazos County, knowing the direction of the growth helps to understand the scope of work needed for transportation improvements.
Steve Aldrich will help Brazos County achieve the goals needed to manage growth with financial responsibility as a high priority.
With Steve Aldrich's history of leadership on the school board, city council, Noon Lions Club and county commissioner, he has a proven track record of dedication and service to the community. Please support Steve Aldrich for Precinct 1 Brazos County Commissioner.
PHILIP BARGAS
College Station
Conscientious about seeing justice is done
Please join me in supporting Earl Gray for Brazos County attorney. I first met Earl many years ago when he was a prosecutor in the district attorney's office and I was a College Station Police detective. When reviewing my cases for a warrant or prosecution, Earl was always conscientious about seeing that justice was done -- not just that an arrest was made or a conviction was obtained.
Working alongside Earl as a private-practice attorney, I see him still displaying that same attitude -- working to ensure that justice is done.
Earl would make an excellent county attorney. His leadership skills and experience make him the right choice.
Please join me in supporting Earl Gray for Brazos County attorney.
DONNIE ANDRESKI
Bryan
The only candidate to spend his entire career in the Sheriff's Office
On March 3, voters will have the responsibility of "hiring" the next sheriff of Brazos County. As "hiring managers," our selection to fill this critically important law enforcement position should be based on the candidates' qualifications, experience and background. The office of sheriff is the equivalent of a chief of police, with the added responsibility of operating and managing a large jail. In fact, jail operations comprise the majority of the sheriff's budget, personnel and other resources. Of the candidates running for this office, one candidate, Wayne Dicky, is the clear choice from a hiring manager's standpoint.
Only one candidate has spent his entire career of 34 years working for the Sheriff's Office under three different sheriffs: Wayne Dicky
Only one candidate is a graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy for law enforcement executives: Wayne Dicky
Only one candidate has law enforcement executive experience, managing multi-million dollar budgets and almost 180 personnel: Wayne Dicky
Only one candidate has been endorsed by the current sheriff, Chris Kirk, to fill the position and maintain the outstanding legacy of the past 24 years: Wayne Dicky
I became acquainted with and knew Wayne Dicky during most of the 30 years I worked at the Bryan Police Department. I had the opportunity to work alongside Wayne on large projects. I found Wayne to be cooperative, collaborative and easy to work with.
I believe he would continue those essential traits as sheriff of Brazos County. Please join me in selecting the more qualified candidate for this position. Wayne Dicky is the more qualified candidate.
GARY WENTRCEK
Bryan
Work overseeing the county jail is remarkable
I want to recommend Wayne Dickey, a candidate for Brazos County sheriff.
I have known Wayne for 10 years. His work as a member of Bryan Noon Lions Club has been noteworthy. He is a person of high energy who is very effective in dealing with a wide range of people. His work in overseeing the operation of the Brazos County Jail is remarkable. As sheriff, he would be a capable voice for the good order of the community.
In short, he is a leader with good judgment. He would make an outstanding sheriff.
ART ROACH
Bryan