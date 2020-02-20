Only candidate ready to take on duties of county attorney
I recently attended a candidate forum for the men running for Brazos County attorney. Each of the candidates highlighted his experience with and plans for prosecuting criminal misdemeanors.
When I asked about their plans for the broader responsibilities of the office, one candidate seemed to be unaware that there was a broader responsibility, and another said that his relationship with the Brazos County Commissioners Court would be to negotiate his office's annual budget.
The county attorney is the chief legal officer of the county. While prosecuting misdemeanors is important, it is only part of the job. The county attorney assures compliance with the Local Government Code. He will interpret the Open Meetings Act and Open Records Act. The county attorney will defend the county, its officials and employees when they are sued in civil court.
The county attorney is responsible for suits to collect ad valorem taxes, and he will represent the county in condemnation suits.
There are many other examples of the day-to-day responsibilities of the office that do not entail prosecuting misdemeanors.
Eric Quisenberry is the only candidate for Brazos County attorney who seems prepared to take on all of the duties of the office, and he is my choice for election.
CULLEN M. GODFREY
College Station
Candidate always an effective advocate for his clients
I have known Earl Gray for more than 20 years and during that time he has been a very trustworthy individual with a tremendous worth ethic.
Earl served as an assistant district attorney for Bill Turner at the Brazos County District Attorney's Office. During this time, he served effectively and honorably as an assistant DA and prosecuted crimes ranging from possession of marijuana to murder to aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was a tremendously effective advocate for the residents of Brazos County during this time.
Moreover, when Gray went to serve accused residents of Brazos County as a defense attorney, he was also an effective advocate for his clients and always worked very hard to represent their interests in the courts of Brazos County.
Earl is a family man who has lived in the Brazos Valley for most of his life. I urge you to vote for Earl Gray for Brazos County attorney.
CAMERON REYNOLDS
Bryan
Background, experience and skills would be a great asset
I know Earl Gray to be an exceptional lawyer, but he is an even better person. Earl would bring new energy to the Brazos County Attorney's office.
Earl's background, experience and skill as a lawyer would be a great asset to the residents of Brazos County as our next county attorney.
Earl is the county attorney we need and deserve.
HEATH POOLE
College Station
Blessed with a candidate to work for us in Pct. 1
I am excited to share my enthusiastic support for the election of Michael Schaefer to the Brazos County Commissioners Court. Brazos County is fortunate to have a candidate of his caliber, knowledge, background and dedication.
Why am I so enthusiastic about Michael's election? I had the good fortune to be a student in his class as well as he gave me the opportunity to work for him for over 15 years at Blinn College. Michael was a great team builder and role model. He ran a very efficient department and his enthusiasm was contagious. He expected nothing but the best and gave his employees the necessary tools to achieve success and expected nothing but the best. He is a true leader.
Michael has also started several successful businesses and has received many awards for his accomplishments. He has a good work ethic and great business skill set.
Michael's commitment for our community goes beyond the interests of his family; he cares about the quality of life for us all. He has lived his entire adult life in College Station and is very involved in local organizations. He is always willing to share his time, talent, and treasurers for the greater good.
We are blessed to have someone like Michael that will represent us at the county level and I ask you to please vote for Michael Schaefer for Brazos County Commissioner for Precinct 1.
JENNIFER GARCIA
College Station
A highly engaged and passionate leader
Congratulations to The Eagle for recommending a vote for Steve Aldrich for a second term on the Brazos County Commissioners Court. I've had the pleasure of working with Commissioner Aldrich in the community and have found him to be a highly engaged and passionate leader.
As The Eagle's recommendation (Feb. 16) clearly summarized, Commissioner Aldrich is a long-standing servant of the Bryan-College Station community. He is keenly aware of our top priorities, notably economic development, mobility, fiscal management, communication and collaboration across all public entities. He is getting things done for the entire county, not just Precinct 1.
Steve is a great listener and considers the input of all stakeholders, diligently working in the best interest of all of the residents in our dynamic and vibrant community.
WILLIAM L. PEEL Jr.
College Station
Precinct needs a more reactive commissioner
Many of us who live in Precinct 1 and South College Station have felt that our opinions and concerns do not count. We are ignored by career politicians and have seen our quality of life diminish as rampant unplanned growth has created traffic problems, increased crime and a deteriorated area infrastructure. At one time, College Station placed high in surveys as a wonderful place to live and work. Now these same surveys do not even mention Brazos County.
This is why I am supporting Michael Schaefer for Precinct 1, Brazos County commissioner. He is a home builder whose honesty, professionalism and dedication creates more than homes, but friends and neighbors. As College Station school board president, he has displayed unique leadership in a role that has been marked by division and anger in past years. He is a steady, reasonable leader who listens and deeply cares in a demanding and challenging environment.
Schaefer has presented several goals that would be his priorities as Precinct 1 commissioner. This area is fortunate to have many veterans many of them scarred emotionally and physically when they return from combat deployments. He would establish a veteran treatment court to assist those veterans who have trouble integrating into society. Many of these women and men veterans lose their way and make mistakes as they cope with normality in their lives. Municipalities across the country have started a court just for veterans and their success rate has been phenomenal.
Improved technology and the establishment of a Brazos County medical examiner's office are other priorities that would bring the county into a more efficient era. As a builder and school board president Schaefer understands that transportation and public safety are integral in ensuring that our way of life does not continue to worsen.
I urge you to seriously consider Michael Schaefer as commissioner, Precinct 1.
MICHAEL KELLEY
College Station
Man of honor, integrity and commitment
I support and have known Steve Aldrich for more than 20 years. In a time when selfless servants are in high demand but low supply, for more than 20 years, Steve has long-served Brazos County. He is a man of honor, integrity, and commitment.
I served as mayor pro tem when he first was elected to the College Station school board in 1996, and he has long since continued to be a good steward for our county. He deserves a medal for hundreds of volunteer hours, but as county commissioner he works alongside other commissioners to get major road and bridge projects done, some of which take years to come to fruition.
Our community would benefit from his continued service.
HUB KENNADY
College Station
Consistent character and values throughout life
John Brick is the clear choice to be the next 272nd District Court judge. His 15 years of trial experience, including serving as the chief prosecutor for the 85th District Court, has given him the insight and wisdom needed to preside over cases with integrity and fairness.
Perhaps equally as important is that John's character and values are consistent in all aspects of his life. This is something that is often in short supply among public officials, and an attribute that should not be overlooked.
Please join me in supporting John Brick in the upcoming Republican Primary.
SANDY FARRIS
Bryan