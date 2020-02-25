Wisdom and judgment from candidate's life experiences
We are fortunate to have qualified applicants for Brazos County attorney, with Earl Gray being the more qualified candidate in the race. Earl has real-world business experience combined with his legal experience, having served as both a prosecutor and defense counsel. The wisdom and judgment resulting from his life experiences, combined with his solid character, result in an eminently qualified county attorney candidate.
LYNN ELLIOTT
Brazos County
Top candidates for positions on the Republican ballot
The race for Texas's 17th district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives has many candidates, but the only true choice who will represent Bryan-College Station in Washington, D.C. is Elianor Vessali. She is the only one who understands who we are and want we need from our federal government.
I have known Elianor for many years and believe that she would serve all residents with an open mind and a true conviction to do the right thing for our community. I believe she is the only candidate with strong relationships with the decision-makers in College Station, Bryan, Brazos County and Texas A&M. Please give the Brazos Valley a voice in Washington by voting for Elianor Vessali for Congress.
I am also supporting George Wise for 272nd District Judge. He is the only candidate who has experience with every aspect of the judicial system. And his strong moral character and integrity make him the better choice for this important position.
In the race for Precinct 1 commissioner, Michael Schaefer is the only candidate who lives and works outside the city limits in the county and has the time and stamina to give his full attention to this demanding job. The residents of Precinct 1 deserve a full-time commissioner who drives their roads and encounters their challenges on a daily basis. They also deserve a commissioner who keeps his promises and understands that he works for them and has no interest only in the status of being an elected official.
This paid position should be filled by a true "boots on the ground" commissioner. Michael Schaefer would be that commissioner. Vote for Michael Schaefer for Brazos County commissioner, Precinct 1.
JULIE SCHULZ
College Station
Candidate knows judges should apply the law fairly to all
Please join me in voting for John Brick for judge of the 272nd District Court.
John is well prepared to hold this office. He has experience in civil and criminal law, and he has worked to uphold the law in Brazos County for the past 14 years as an assistant district attorney.
He knows that the role of a judge is to apply the law fairly to all who appear in court. He would seek to serve these principles and would not legislate laws from the bench.
John comes from a family who considers public office to be a privilege, a duty and a sacred trust. If elected, I know he would serve the people of Brazos County well, and he would uphold these values of public service.
CAROL SUTER
Bryan
It would take more than one month to honor Mr. 'H'
When I think about Black History Month, I am reminded of a man in Rotan. William H. Govan had spent more than 60 years as the trainer/manager for the Rotan Yellowhammer football team. Mr. "H" was so highly admired in Rotan that they named the high school football field in his honor in 1983.
The love and admiration we all had for "H" cannot be contained into just one month out of the year.
DAVID WALKUP
College Station
Has served in variety of leadership positions
I would like to recommend Wayne Dicky for Brazos County sheriff. I met Wayne back in 1996, when we both were selected to participate in the Chamber's Leadership Brazos Program. Wayne went on to serve in several leadership positions in the Leadership Brazos Alumni Association, including chairman in 2010-2011.
I am retired from the College Station Police Department and, while there, Wayne and I worked together every year with the Special Olympics' "Tip-A Cop" fund-raising event. Wayne has been at the Brazos County Sheriff's Office for 34 years and has been jail administrator for the past 23. During this time, Wayne has held top leadership positions as the president of the Texas Jail Association and as president of the American Jail Association.
Wayne has received the endorsement of our sheriff, Chris Kirk, and I hope you will consider joining me in voting for Wayne Dicky for our next Brazos County sheriff.
SCOTT SIMPSON
College Station
Acumen to advance the needs of jail administrators
I have had the pleasure of knowing Wayne Dicky for approximately 10 years. Our relationship started in the professional realm as we served as members of the American Jail Association's Board of Directors. Almost immediately, I recognized that Wayne had the acumen to advance the needs of the jail practitioners represented by the AJA on the national level.
Accordingly, when Wayne decided to seek the presidency of the association, I totally supported his efforts. While advancing through the AJA leadership roles, I repeatedly witnessed Wayne demonstrate sound leadership and judgment. Of particular note was Wayne's unique ability to listen to the individual perspectives regarding a particular issue, synthesize the information, and then suggest well-reasoned courses of action.
Because of these leadership skills and many other professional characteristics, Wayne was selected to assist with the development of future correctional leaders at the National Jail Leadership Command Academy at Sam Houston State University, his alma mater. In addition, Wayne serves as an adviser for the National Institute of Corrections. It is important to note that these additional duties on the national level are performed concurrently with his service as the jail administrator in Brazos County, a true testament to his work ethic and dedication to the advancement of law enforcement.
The above mentioned professional overview of Wayne's contributions to the correctional career-field warrants his consideration for sheriff of Brazos County, but what makes him right for the job is Wayne, the man.
I am a black man from Miami, but, whenever I reach out to Wayne about professional and personal matters, he always avails his time and counsel. The selfless allocation of his time to address my needs confirms that he cares about me. I can't think of a more important quality that a public-figure would need to possess.
I hope Brazos County residents get an opportunity to benefit from the leadership and altruistic abilities possed by my friend Wayne Dicky.
JOHN W. JOHNSON Sr.
Pembroke Pines, Florida
Have seen candidate's civic involvement
I am pleased to support Wayne Dickey for sheriff of Brazos County. Having known Wayne for more than 10 years, I have seen his civic involvement in several activities in our community.
He is a graduate of Leadership Brazos and was chair of the Leadership Brazos Alumni Association for the years 2010 and 2011 and selected as Outstanding Alumni. A member of the Bryan noon Lions Club since 2006, he currently serves as its president and Lions Camp district director. He served on the board of directors of Junior Achievement for 10 years.
Wayne has served us in the Brazos County Sheriff's Office for approximately 30 years, and has ably assisted Sheriff Chris Kirk to make it one of the best in the state of Texas.
Please join me in voting for Wayne Dickey for sheriff of Brazos County.
JOHN ANDERSON
College Station
A personable man who cares about the county
I am pleased to endorse Steve Aldrich for re-election as Precinct 1 Brazos County commissioner.
Steve is a personable man who truly cares about our county as a whole. The first time I spoke with Steve about a local issue, he listened with interest, offered thoughts on the issue, and gave me all his contact information, including his cell phone number. What other public official does that these days? Steve makes himself available to residents because he values our opinions and experiences and wants to do the best he can to make Brazos County a great place to reside.
With our rapid growth, we have experienced a great increase in traffic problems. Steve has facilitated communication between the cities, county, school districts, Texas A&M and other community stakeholders. He was active in creating the Regional Mobility Authority. Steve also has furthered collaboration between the city of College Station and Brazos County on common roads such as Rock Prairie and Greens Prairie, and he has helped implement Brazos County Road and Bridge policy that will help avoid unnecessary delays in project completion due to rights of way and access issues.
Steve has shown great competence in his fiscal management which has allowed us to meet our county's pressing road needs without increasing tax rates. He also has taken interest in the long-standing need to create higher wage jobs for our existing residents. To that end, Steve supports the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation strategy.
For decades, Steve also has volunteered for Scouts, Lions Club, chamber of commerce and in our local schools.
Please join me in voting for Steve Aldrich to remain our Precinct 1 Brazos County commissioner.
PATSY JOHNSON
College Station
Can't imagine a better commissioner choice
I'm happy to endorse my friend Michael Schaefer for Brazos County commissioner, Precinct 1. I have known Michael for more than 15 years. He always has been a man of integrity and dedication.
He has served this community well, and he has been a great mentor and helper to all.
I can't imagine a better choice to help lead us toward the future in Precinct 1 than voting for Michael Schaefer for Brazos County commissioner.
SUSAN SHWARTS
College Station
So many reasons to re-elect Brazos County commissioner
As an Aggie engineer, member of the Corps of Cadets, retired naval officer and Valero refinery operations manager; I'd like to give my highest endorsement to the re-election of Steve Aldrich for Brazos County commissioner. I know him as a fellow member of College Station Noon Lions Club and Brazos County A&M Club, and I know he's a tireless and sacrificial servant to the community whose accomplishments are laudable:
• Helped create Regional Mobility Authority
• Implemented Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation plan for greater economic growth.
• Initiated exceptional fiscal controls of roads without increasing the tax burden on the public.
• Upgraded Brazos County Road & Bridge policy to expedite right-of-way and access issues on critical improvement projects to avoid costly completion delays.
• Facilitated better collaboration between county and College Station officials on joint roads such as Rock Prairie and Greens Prairie.
• Increased effective communication between Bryan, College Station, county, school districts, Texas A&M and the entire community.
• Applies innovative and creative ideas/solutions in maintaining and upgrading the life of county roads.
• Represents all constituents in a fair and equal manner.
I know Steve Aldrich to be a man of high principles, who responds to issues in a timely and resolute manner, seeking optimum and cost effective solutions. As with President Harry Truman, the "buck stops here" with Steve and like President Ronald Reagan, "he's not worried about who gets the credit" while getting the job done.
Do the right thing, and re-elect a man of impeccable integrity who always puts your county interests first.
LAWRENCE J. HUWE, '76
College Station