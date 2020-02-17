A conservative leader who knows the 17th District
If you are voting in the Republican primary on March 3 or during early voting, please join us in voting for Todd Kent for Congressional District 17. We have known Todd for nearly 20 years and can tell you that he is the best-prepared candidate in the race and will represent all the citizens and interests in our district.
If you want someone who knows the district from Bryan and College Station to Waco to Travis County and all points in between, Todd Kent is your candidate. If you want someone who has been a leader, whether as a university dean, owner of a private business, or founder of a nationally recognized Christian youth organization, Todd Kent is your candidate. Or if you just want a conservative who also has been blessed with a good amount of common sense, Todd Kent is your candidate.
When elected, Todd Kent will be a leader in Congress and not just another vote for the GOP caucus on highly politicized issues for which only leadership cares. Rather, he will bring to the forefront issues important to our district and get leadership to care about those, because that is what leaders do.
Again, we enthusiastically encourage your to join us in voting for Todd Kent, Republican candidate for Congressional District 17.
DONNA and FLYNN ADCOCK
Bryan
Experience and dedication needed to be a Brazos sheriff
Please join me and my family is supporting Jason James for sheriff. I've known Jason for more than 20 years and I have proudly served with him at the Bryan Police Department.
Jason possesses the experience and dedication Brazos County needs in it's sheriff. Jason has been a trusted and dedicated member of our local law enforcement for more than 20 years. He's a man of integrity and honesty with a servant's heart.
Jason has been a steady force in Special Olympics, Brazos County First Responders Association, Bryan Evening and Noon Lions Club, just to name a few. Jason James is a man of honesty, integrity, and loyalty. Experience, integrity and tenacity are what Brazos County needs is our next sheriff.
Jason James is the man for the job.
DONNIE MANRY
Bryan