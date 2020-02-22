Two great people to represent Brazos County and beyond
The Brazos Valley is a wonderful place where so many of our fellow residents are willing to serve in public office. This election season is no different. There are many important races for Republican Primary voters to consider.
First, voters in Congressional District 17 have an important choice to make for Congress. This is our opportunity to nominate a principled leader from among us who would represent our interests and institutions in Washington. Elianor Vessali is that candidate. She is a true local who has served in elected office and defended conservative principles.
We previously served together on the College Station Planning & Zoning Commission. During that time, Elianor was incredibly thoughtful and independent, with a deep understanding of policy and an ability to bring people together. She would represent this district with integrity and would serve our needs as constituents.
Second, residents in Brazos County Precinct 1 also have an incredibly important race for county commissioner. Michael Schaefer has served the Brazos Valley for more than two decades and I am honored to serve as his campaign treasurer. From his extensive charitable work in this community, to revitalizing Downtown Bryan, to his exemplary service on the College Station school board, Michael has left every endeavor and organization better than he found it.
As a resident of Precinct 1, I understand the challenges we face. We need Michael's business experience, leadership and selfless service to overcome these challenges. He and his wife, Sandra, would make Precinct 1 proud.
Please join me in voting for Elianor Vessali for Congress and Michael Schaefer for Brazos County commissioner, Precinct 1 in the Republican Primary.
JEREMY OSBORNE
College Station
Candidate is intelligent, honest and hard-working
While serving in political office, I seldom have endorsed another candidate for political office. This is one of those times where I feel called to endorse the current commissioner of Brazos County Precinct 1. Steve Aldrich has been my friend for well over 30 years. He has served his community by serving 12 years on the College Station school board, one term on the College Station City Council and now serves as a Brazos County commissioner.
Steve is a real student of the community he loves. The transportation needs of our county are at the top of Steve's concerns. We are one of the fastest-growing counties in the state. Steve's dedication to keeping Brazos County and our communities from looking like Travis County and Austin alone should be reason to re-elect Steve.
More important in many respects, is Steve's character. He is intelligent, hard-working and honest.
Although I do not live in commissioner's Precinct 1, I recommend without hesitation a vote to keep Steve Aldrich as Brazos County commissioner.
JOHN RANEY
Bryan
Commissioner hopeful has created many jobs
I support Michael Schaefer for Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 1. We will be extremely lucky to have someone such as Michael who has the character, experience, dedication and accountability to serve our community.
Through the years, Michael has proven to our community that his concern for community enrichment is his top priority. He truly cares about maintaining the quality of life of Brazos County citizens. This concern is evident in his work on the CSISD school board over the past 5 years.
I have known Michael since 2000, when he was my teacher. Since then, I started working for him and still do today. He is a great person, leader and mentor.
With his unique skill sets, Michael has created and managed budgets during his time as a college administrator, school board member and business owner. He will make fiscally responsible and prudent decisions for everyone on the commissioner's court.
Michael would bring a lifetime of success and commitment to the commissioner's court. His unique experiences as an educator, businessman and community leader provide what I believe is the perfect background for a commissioner, and I am proud to support his campaign.
Please join me in voting for Michael Schaefer for Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 1.
MICHAEL ANZALDUA
College Station
Impressed by attention to detail, attentiveness
We have known Steve Aldrich as a community servant for more than 25 years, including his four terms on the College Station school board. As educators, we were profoundly impressed with his attention to detail, his attentiveness to the concerns of all stakeholders and ultimately his decisions in the best interest of the students.
These qualities, along with his innate honesty and work ethic served our city well during his subsequent two terms on the College Station City Council and during his current term as Brazos County Commissioner for Precinct 1. We strongly support his reelection to this position.
Steve will not shy away from the major challenges of the county as evidenced by his attention to transportation issues and his role in creation of the Regional Mobility Authority and his targeted collaboration of cities with the county on major road projects, such as those in south College Station. Steve is an astute fiscal manager, dedicated to meeting county road needs without increasing taxes. He is an advocate of Brazos County road and bridge policies that will facilitate project completion without the unnecessary delays that lead to budget inflation.
He is in communication with most components of the county, including city governments, school districts, the university and both small and large business interests. Steve is a listener who will answer or return phone calls and he is dedicated to getting things done collaboratively without the need for personal credit.
We are proud of his record of accomplishments in one term and fully support his election to another.
RABY and JIM WOMACK
College Station
Pct. 1 residents deserve full-time commissioner
As a Brazos County resident in Precinct 1 since 1984, I have witnessed the exponential growth of this southern region of Brazos county. The residents of this area and the Brazos County Commissioners Court deserve a full-time commissioner.
The compensation and benefits paid by taxpayers are more than adequate to warrant a commissioner's commitment to full-time status, which includes attendance at budget meetings with county department heads and directors, county judge and other elected officials. Precinct 1 has one of the highest rural population in the county and that population deserves to have a representative on the Brazos County Commissioners Court to advocate for their needs and concerns.
That is why I am supporting Michael Schaefer for Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 1. Schaefer is the only candidate who works and resides outside of the incorporated city limits of College Station and personally understands what it is like to live without city services.
I believe that his extensive experience in teaching and administrative duties at Blinn College, supervising a large number of employees and managing budgets as a local business owner, and now serving as the president of the College Station school board gives Michael a unique perspective that would benefit the entire county. His honesty, dedication to public service and fiscally sound approach give him the knowledge, strength and stamina to execute the duties involved and will make him a champion for Brazos County residents and help them face the challenges that unprecedented growth has created. Promises made should be honored.
Please cast your vote for someone who will keep those promises. Vote for Michael Schaefer for Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 1.
LLOYD WASSERMANN
College Station
Make an informed decision when you vote
One of the most important duties of an American is to vote. As a dedicated life-long voter and a fairly new resident of Brazos County, I have found that making an educated and informed decision regarding voting in the primary election is a challenge. Additionally as a resident of unincorporated Brazos County, I understand that it is vital to make the right choice for our local county officials.
After careful research, conversations with neighbors and friends and a couple of interactions with county services and employees I can safely say that Steve Aldrich is the clear choice for my vote for county commissioner. Steve Aldrich understands that our growth and success depends on aggressively maintaining fiscal responsibility while tackling the tremendous growth and development of our county. His role in creating the Regional Mobility Authority and facilitating collaboration with College Station -- all while holding the line on new or increased taxes -- has earned my support and vote. A mistake now would have years of unintended negative consequences and Steve's track record shows that he understands the need for well-planned growth, coordination with our neighbors in the city and the university and a booming economy thanks to a low tax high quality local government.
I urge my fellow residents of Brazos County to join me in voting for Steve Aldrich for county commissioner, Pct, 1.
BRUCE SLOVER
College Station
Need candidate's leadership skills
We have been fortunate to have known and worked with Wayne Dicky for more than 22 years. Wayne was extremely active in 4-H shooting sports on both a local and state level, readily giving time and energy to the program and our youth.
We have witnessed Wayne in his professional role as an employee of Brazos County Sheriff's Office and have no doubts he would use his leadership skills to be our next great sheriff.
Please go to the polls and vote and, yes, vote for Wayne Dicky.
EDDIE and JUDY LERO
Bryan