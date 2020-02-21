More qualified sheriff candidate
Wayne Dicky is definitely the more qualified candidate for the position of Brazos County sheriff. During his 34 years in the Sheriff's Office, Wayne has served as a patrol officer, trainer and supervisor of hundreds of officers and staff, manager of a multi-million dollar budget, and administrator of the Brazos County Jail. As a member of the Command Staff of the Sheriff's Office, he has demonstrated innovative leadership in planning for the future. His record of achievement gives evidence of his abilities and his contributions to the safety of Brazos County residents.
Wayne has a comprehensive knowledge of the challenges faced by Sheriff's Office deputies, jailers and other staff. That is why he has developed programs to secure treatment and training for offenders with mental-health issues. Wayne will continue to work with other agencies in the county to develop appropriate means to help offenders cope with mental health issues.
Wayne also has worked with TEEX and Blinn College to develop opportunities for technical training and workforce skill development for offenders. Reentry into society is a challenge for those who have been incarcerated. Mental health assistance and marketable job skills will give these individuals a better chance at reentry and will reduce the number of repeat offenders.
Outside the Sheriff's Office, you will find Wayne engaged in the community. He is a member of the vestry at Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church. He also is president of the Bryan Noon Lion's Club where you will find him involved in several community service projects.
Wayne Dicky brings experience, integrity, and leadership skills to one of the most important positions in county government. We invite you to join us in voting for Wayne Dicky for Brazos County sheriff.
JIM and ERIN KRACHT
Bryan
Lifetime promoting safety of others
Please join me and my friends in support of Jason James for sheriff of Brazos County.
Jason has led a life dedicated to the safety of others. He is truly a candidate who has left it better than he found it. During his tenure at Bryan Police Department, the part one crime rate in Bryan has dropped by an amazing 50%.
Jason James is the only candidate in this race who actively has been engaged in the community as a law enforcement officer on the streets and in our schools. He has patrolled our neighborhoods, solved violent crimes as a detective, worked for our schools and gotten drugs off our streets, all the while doing this with a fair and compassionate hand.
Jason is the more honorable, qualified, worthy, courageous, selfless and experienced candidate who has the integrity to lead the Brazos County Sheriff's Office. He is not only an upstanding person but also a wonderful, loving father and family man. His record speaks for itself with 21 years of service at the Bryan Police Department, starting at the bottom and advancing through the ranks to his current position of sergeant over the Neighborhood Enforcement Team. Because of his time on the force, he knows firsthand what needs to be accomplished to keep the trust and the respect of the people. He has the experience and expertise that it takes to be the next sheriff for Brazos County.
For the past 21 years, he has built vast experience in several law enforcement roles. I respect his opponent's service, but we need someone who has a more diverse and expansive résumé to lead our county.
In a time where law-enforcement is under constant attacks and scrutiny, I can think of no one better to stand firm in his commitment to protecting our community. Jason continues to demonstrate his character through his acts of service, bravery, leadership, and philanthropy. I believe as sheriff, he would continue to work hard to keep Brazos County safe, by making public safety his number-one priority.
I ask the residents of Brazos County to join me in supporting Jason James for Brazos County sheriff
BOBBY GUTIERREZ
Bryan
Can hit the ground running on Day 1
I would like to ask for your vote for my friend, Wayne Dicky, who is running for Brazos County sheriff. Wayne is community-minded, which is how we first met: in 1996 while we were both in the B/CS Chamber of Commerce Leadership Brazos program.
Through the years, we have paralleled each other in many community activities such as Lion's Club (where he currently serves as president of his club) and Junior Leadership Brazos (where he has headed up Law Enforcement Day for more than a decade). In addition, Wayne has been in charge of the Brazos County Jail for 22 years, which comprises more than 60% of the Sheriff's Office budget, and has served as president of the Texas Jail Association and nationally as president of the American Jail Association.
All of this makes him the only candidate fully qualified to hit the ground running as sheriff from day one, and keep our Sheriff's Office in great hands. Please vote for Wayne!
ERIC WYLIE
College Station
Wants what is best for Brazos County
I want to share with you a little about Jason James. I met Jason a few years ago as our paths crossed within the community. Our roles have been similar in the fact that we seek to love on and build relationships with our neighbors. I would see Jason at the Brazos Valley African American Museum or having coffee with the community at Chick-Fil-A with his fellow Bryan Police officers. Jason has and continues to stop and say hi to our women's Bible study or whenever and wherever he sees fellow church members.
The truth is, Jason doesn't have to recognize anyone to share a friendly smile or handshake. Jason loves, cares and wants what is best for Brazos County. He comes with a humble heart to protect and serve.
Of course, Jason wouldn't be who he is without a strong support system from his family and friends. Mandie and the boys are a backbone for his call of service. I have the utmost confidence that Jason will continue to be supported in his new role as sheriff
I am encouraged by Jason and his heart to run for sheriff. I have no doubt that he brings with him a character of integrity and a passion for service. He's willing to stand for the men, women, and children of Brazos County.
As a friend of Jason's, I would ask that you vote for him as our sheriff. He would continue to keep our community safe as he serves along-side all the incredible men and women who selflessly protect and serve this incredible community I call home.
JENNIFER WEBBER
Bryan
Successes due to candidate's influence
As a former student of Michael Schaefer, I am a proud supporter for his bid for Brazos County commissioner. Michael Schaefer was one of my best professors.
A strong education and the impact it has on personal and professional growth are strong beliefs Michael instilled in his teaching, as well as being a leader in both your career and the community as a whole.
The many successes I have had in my career are a direct reflection of the knowledge, skills and values I learned from Michael Schaefer.
STERLING MORRISON