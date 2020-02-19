All letters concerning the March 3 Republican and Democratic Primary races must reach The Eagle by 5 p.m. on Wednesday. All approved election letters will run by Feb. 27.
Bryan residents need to know the name of the off-duty police officer in assault investigation
Bryan city officials have refused to release the identity of the high-ranking off-duty Bryan police officer charged with assault in our community on Feb. 8. What makes this officer any more important than the city's last black police chief or any other local taxpayer for that matter whose name would be plastered all over the local media?
This seems to be a blatant disregard for public safety and an arrogant display of nineteenth century "Good 'old boy" mentality, making examples of some and whitewashing for others. This individual should know the law better than most and shouldn't receive any special treatment. The public has a right to be made aware of the mental state of the individual who is also licensed to carry a firearm just in case they may run across this off-duty city employee.
These actions by the city are exactly why more and more people distrust our police officers. How can any of us hope to clean up the corruption and favoritism at the state and federal levels if we are unwilling to address it at our local level?
In defense, some may argue, it's just one bad apple, not bothering to finish the Proverb: "One bad apple spoils the whole bunch." Which is evident by the city's negligence and lack of transparency to its taxpayers?
ROY FLORES
Bryan
Character, experience and temperament to be a judge
My good friend Travis Bryan is retiring from the 272nd District Court. I can't think of a better, more qualified person to replace Travis than John Brick. John has the character, the experience and the temperament I'd like to see in a judge.
Join me in voting in the Republican Primary for John Brick for the 272nd District Court.
MERRILL GREEN
Bryan
Can't think of anyone better to recommend for judge
I have known the Brick family for 15 years and can testify to who and what they are. I have interacted with them not only as church members, but within the legal system of the county and city. I have come to respect deeply all of the family for a number of reasons. I appreciate the manner in which they operate as a family unit. It is healthy and fun, which is needed for the public stress of one seeking a judgeship in Brazos County. This family can handle the pressures that come with that role.
I have called on John a number of times to deal with confidential issues within the church family at Central Baptist Church and his advice always has been helpful and timely. Never once has he broken our confidence, and he has always been available when contacted. For one that busy, to be that available, says much about his character and his work ethic.
When he met with me about this idea of running for judge, I immediately encouraged him to do so. I feel he is very capable of serving in this capacity with great wisdom, fairness, confidentiality, honesty and a legal mind, which is needed in a judge to render fair and impartial decisions. He has the inner strength to handle the difficult decisions he would be faced with daily. He would weigh those issues with courage and insight, and yet with an appropriate empathy to those standing before him in the court.
I cannot think of anyone I know in the Brazos Valley I can recommend higher for this office than this man.
CHRIS OSBORNE
Fort Worth
Appreciate efforts to guide Precinct 1 growth
I express my strong support for Steve Aldrich to be re-elected as our Precinct 1 Brazos County Commissioner.
I witnessed Aldrich attend and participate in the discussions about the railroad crossing changes along Wellborn Road before he was elected as our Precinct 1 commissioner. I also noticed that he attended and participated in all the public meetings regarding the Barron Road/Capstone alignment project. Steve was well informed and contributed in a positive way at all of these meetings.
Everyone who lives in Precinct 1 knows that there are a lot of changes going on with our traffic and growth. I appreciate having Steve there to help influence the infrastructure needs that come with this growth.
Steve understands how to work well with others which is required in this role. He has and maintains good relationships with the Texas Department of Transportation, Texas A&M University, the city of College Station, and the people of Precinct 1.
I personally reached out to Steve for help with a county issue and received a call back from him with a solution, plus a follow-up call to be sure my issue had been resolved.
Please join me in re-electing Steve Aldrich as our Precinct 1 County Commissioner.
WALTER HINKLE
College Station
What it takes to be an effective commissioner
I am very happy to endorse my friend Michael Schaefer for Brazos County commissioner, Precinct 1. I have known Michael for more than a decade and he has been a loyal friend to our family and a dedicated servant to our community.
My dad was Tony Jones and he was a former College Station City Council member, school board trustee, and Brazos County commissioner. I know first-hand the qualities it takes to be an effective elected official and to make a positive impact on our community. My dad possessed these qualities, and so does Michael Schaefer.
As Michael's neighbor, I know he also understands the issues we are facing in Precinct 1. Michael would represent us well and get the job done.
Please join me in voting for Michael Schaefer.
LAURIE PEACHER
College Station
The ability to work well with local governments
I am writing to encourage you to vote for incumbent Steve Aldrich for county commissioner, Precinct 1 in the coming election.
I believe him to be an expert fiscal manager who has, and who can continue to meet our road and bridge needs without the need for tax increases. With his previous city council experience, he can continue to work closely with the city to collaboratively plan extension of roads such as Rock Prairie and Greens Prairie. Steve has worked hard to bring new ideas to the precinct and to keep unnecessary delays out of road construction by tackling rights of way and access issues head on.
As a longtime, active member of the community he can effectively bring the cities, county, school districts, university and community stakeholders together to communicate and collaborate for a better Brazos County. His work as commissioner has benefitted all Brazos County residents, not just those who reside in his district.
I have found Steve to be inclusive of other's thoughts and ideas, believing more in community communication and overall advancement than who gets to take the credit for the results.
Together with his wonderful wife, Lisa, the Aldriches have been fixtures in the Bryan-College Station community for years working tirelessly for change, fairness, advancement and equality. They have been giants in the community.
We are blessed to have Steve as a county commissioner and hope to have him represent the county for years to come.
MORGAN PAVLATOS
College Station
Need serious, practical leader to guide CS
Please join me in supporting Michael Schaefer for Brazos County Commissioner for Precinct 1.
I've lived in this community for more than 45 years. I own a business here and have had the privilege of building many families' dream homes. I've raised children and now have grandchildren here. I've served on the College Station City Council and given back to many causes. I love this community, and I want the best for its neighborhoods and its future.
Michael and I have similar stories. We are both homebuilders and we share the same vision for the future of College Station. We may be business competitors but above that we are great friends and we respect each other.
Brazos County faces significant issues related to growth and maintaining our quality of life. It will take serious-minded, yet practical-thinking leaders who are willing to work with others to overcome these challenges.
Michael appreciates the responsibility that comes with spending other people's money, and he's acted with integrity throughout his terms on the College Station school board. Michael has demonstrated the ability to work well with others for a common cause his entire life.
For all of these reasons and more, please join me in supporting Michael Schaefer for Brazos County commissioner, Precinct 1.
LARRY MARIOTT
College Station
Community service sets sheriff candidate apart
This letter is in support of Jason James and his desire to serve as the next sheriff of Brazos County. We met in 2010, working together as committee members with Special Olympics Texas. It was evident from the start that Jason was going to make a big impact for our area organization and has proven to be so statewide as well.
Leadership requires the ability to recognize the value of those you are working with and Jason excels here. Jason recognizes the fact that strength comes from the group as a whole and valuing each person's contribution matters. I feel this ability would serve him well as our sheriff.
Throughout years of friendship and numerous events we have participated in together, I have found Jason's 20+ years of law enforcement experience extremely beneficial and his integrity beyond reproach. He never fails to jump in and help and when in charge he skillfully develops a plan that is beneficial, safe and inclusive for all. He takes his commitment to the cause to heart and works to share that enthusiasm. Whether as the event organizer or just a participating member, he gives the same dedication throughout. He is approachable to every resident of our community and his servants' attitude is contagious.
Jason, Mandie and their boys have made Brazos County, its residents and organizations an integral part of their lives. They fervently support our community and they value those who reside within its borders. Brazos County can't loose with this kind of experience, community commitment and dedication.
I believe Jason James has the experience and the drive to be the next sheriff of Brazos County and I support his endeavor to do so. I truly hope you will join with me to ensure he is elected.
DENISE BRYANT
Bryan
The experience to run the Sheriff's Office well
As a 50-year resident of Brazos County, I would like to recommend Wayne Dicky to serve as our next sheriff. With 30 years plus working in the Brazos County's jail as jail officer and in jail administration, Wayne is well-qualified to be sheriff.
Wayne is active in community activities. He is currently president of the Bryan Noon Lions Club and is a director of the Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville.
I would strongly encourage you to vote in the Republican Primary for Wayne Dicky as our next sheriff of Brazos County.
PAUL A. KUNZ
Bryan