Believes that we are stronger when we all work together
Long before the thought of becoming Brazos County sheriff ever entered his mind, Jason James was giving back to the community, both on and off the clock. Jason is a giver and a true believer in the fact that we, as a community, are stronger when we work together. I often have wondered how he has always been able to involve himself in community activities as much as he has been able to and still provide the excellent service that he provides as a law enforcement officer/supervisor. He does this and he does it well. Jason's heart and ability to bring the community together is something that most people don't have.
I would be remiss if I didn't mention Aug. 13, 2012 when Constable Brian Bachmann was shot and killed. Brian was a very good friend of ours. Even though it was incredibly hard, I still had to provide information to the public regarding this tragedy. The Joint Information Center literally was receiving hundreds of calls from all over the world. The local public information officers did what we do in Brazos County: they came to help. Jason, at that time, had been promoted and was no longer PIO for his agency but he knew that I would need him, and he received permission from his supervisor to assist. It wasn't his job and he was as devastated as the rest of us, but he was there, and I knew that I could trust him to answer any question that came into the center.
Jason's experience and attitude are attributes that will continue the legacy that our current sheriff has established.
He fully believes that Brazos County, while made up of separate entities, is truly one community.
He would build on that to serve the residents of Brazos County.
RHONDA SEATON-McNEILL
College Station
Unparalleled knowledge and commitment to education
Unassuming leader. Respected national voice. Those are only a few words to describe the impact of Wayne Dicky and his years of service in the field of criminal justice.
I met Wayne about 15 years ago when we served on a commission to evaluate jail managers for national certification. Quickly, I came to respect his knowledge and perspective as we reviewed all aspects of the process. Soon after, Wayne was elected to the board of directors for the American Jail Association, where he eventually served as president. During his tenure, he exhibited true aspects of leadership, always listening and giving all voices an opportunity to be heard.
His knowledge is unparalleled, and his commitment through education and training continues to shape the leaders in jails across America. As the president-elect of the American Jail Association, I continue to seek Wayne's guidance and perspective on difficult issues, as I consider him to be a mentor and a friend.
Wayne is always the voice of reason, and I trust him to lead in a manner that reflects the highest ethics and deliberation in the toughest of situations.
Undoubtedly, Wayne Dicky is the obvious choice to be the next leader of your Brazos County Sheriff's Office.
MARSHA TRAVIS
White Bluff, Tennessee
Committed Christian and a dedicated parent
We first met John and Jamee Brick almost 15 years ago when we returned to College Station as our place of residence. We found ourselves in a Sunday school class with the young Brick couple.
Now, almost 15 years later, we have had the pleasure of spending time with them studying the Bible each week, experiencing numerous informal fellowship opportunities, and working side by side on various projects to serve our church family or the community. Given our frequent interactions and personal relationships over a significant period of time, we feel qualified to comment, at least from our perspective, on the suitability of John Brick to assume the role of judge in the 272nd District Court and, by extension, his wife and family to support him in this obligation.
The position of judge in the 272nd District Court is a critically important role of responsibility. The person serving in this role is a gatekeeper for fairness, a protector of the public, an administrator of substantial human resources, and arbitrator of justice, mercy and rehabilitation.
We have observed John and Jamee to be committed Christians, dedicated parents and caring members of our community. We have observed evidence of these traits. We believe that it would be difficult for one to sit in this position and perform at a high level without a supportive wife and close family relationships.
We also believe that John Brick is eminently qualified for the position of district judge. John's dedication to his own family and to family morals, his concern for the well-being of others and his professional experience make him exceptionally fitted for the job.
Please join us in supporting John Brick.
JIMMY and CINDY CREEL
College Station
Don't endorse politics of personal destruction
One of the fundamental principles of the American judicial system is that judges should be impartial. We trust them to make decisions on a myriad of topics that impact all of us. They have not only to make decisions but settle disputes between private parties. In other words, justice is frequently in their hands.
As such, while we elect judges in Texas, we limit their political activities. This is because we don't want judges to appear partisan or biased. That's why I'm troubled by John Brick running for the 272nd District Court in Brazos County. His family has been involved in local politics for many years. In fact, they either are frequently on the ballot or are supporting or opposing candidates on the ballot. The Bricks have been arguably the most politically active family in College Station during the past quarter century.
This is why I am troubled that John Brick believes he can serve as an impartial arbiter of justice. His family has often been at loggerheads with many other individuals in our community. Simply put, the Bricks are too political for me to believe that John could be impartial with many of our friends and neighbors in this county.
I can't support such a politically active and divisive family and figure for a judicial office. Please do not allow our courts to be overcome with the politics of personal destruction that has so permeated our local politics in the past 20 years.
TONY MORRISON
College Station
Faith, family and community are integral
When it comes to who should be the next 272nd District judge, replacing Travis Bryan III, I would submit that that person should be a man of impeccable character and integrity, a servant leader who believes in justice tempered with mercy, and has the experience and temperament to be a judge and ensure that the laws are applied fairly to all parties. This person also hold the conservative values that we treasure here in the Brazos Valley.
Faith, family and community should be integral in their life. John Brick is that person. John grew up here and graduated from A&M Consolidated High School. He chose to rear his family here and has served as a chief prosecutor for the 85th District court as well as 15 years as a prosecutor protecting our families. John places a huge priority on his family, as well as serving in his church helping children learn scripture.
John is a humble servant and would serve us well as 272nd District judge.
GREG GUNTER
College Station
Person of high moral character, experience
On March 3, voters in Brazos County will make a decision on who to fill the vitally important role of 272nd District Court judge. Since there is no one running in the Democrat Primary, the winner of the Republican Primary will serve in that position. This race is among the most critical that voters will decide because of the impact the winner will have on their community. I urge the voters of Brazos County to elect John Brick for 272nd District Court judge.
It is important that a judge be a person of high moral character, strong legal experience and one who demonstrates a concern for the well-being of his community. John and his family are long-standing, well-known residents of Brazos County with a history of service to the area. He is highly respected by his peers in the legal community, but just as important, he is respected by friends and neighbors such as me who have come to know him over the years.
John Brick displays all the personal and professional attributes that residents value in a judge. He is someone who Brazos County can trust to preside fairly and honestly over all legal matters brought before him. I urge you to support John Brick in the race for 272nd District Court judge.
KENT LAZA
Caldwell
Proven record in public service, philanthropy
I have known Michael Schaefer for many, many years and I cannot say enough nice things about his character and work ethic. He has a proven record in public service and community philanthropy.
We desperately need his help in south Brazos County because we have been driving on substandard and unsafe roads for far too long.
After calling our current commissioner about these problems, I was referred to the county road and bridge department. We really need a commissioner who will focus on the problems that only will increase as our precinct continues to experience explosive growth. We need a commissioner who cares.
Please join me in voting for Michael Schaefer for Brazos County Commissioner in Precinct 1.
ALEX GILBERT
College Station
Can communicate and collaborate so well
When one enters a leadership role, success hangs on his or her ability to communicate and collaborate with others. I can testify from firsthand experience that Steve Aldrich excels at both. As our current Brazos County Precinct 1 commissioner, Steve finds ways that benefit all parties involved.
His prior experience as a College Station city councilmen is a significant advantage in being Precinct 1 commissioner because Steve not only knows and understand the city of College Station's point of views, struggles and concerns, he also has working relationships with the city. Evidence of such collaboration is shown in the Interlocal Agreement between Brazos County and the city of College Station for the improvements to Rock Prairie Road (which is a city Road) from Holleman to Wellborn Road, which includes travel lanes, a continuous left-turn lane, bike lanes and sidewalks.
Steve also was instrumental with the creation of the Regional Mobility Authority and has the vision to think of and create processes and tools which can benefit the entire community. His working relationship with the Texas Department of Transportation also proved valuable in helping the Regional Mobility Authority become a reality.
Brazos County is going to continue to grow. We need a leader who understands that transportation and mobility are the primary concerns that the county must address. As a voter, if you think that transportation, mobility and roadways are important issues, then I ask that you join me in voting to reelect Steve Aldrich for Brazos County commissioner, Precinct 1.
DOUGLAS BRAMWELL
College Station