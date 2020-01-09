We need bipartisan support for Dreamers
2020 -- a new year and a new chance for Congress finally to pass permanent protections for Dreamers, such as myself.
Since 2017, we've been living in limbo, wondering if we'll be able to stay in the country we've called home since we came here as children with our parents, or if we'll be forced back to countries we barely know and hardly remember. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, enacted in 2012, has granted us Dreamers the ability legally to study and work in the U.S. Despite the program's resounding success, its future is in jeopardy.
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments regarding the program's rescission last November and potentially could terminate the program early next year. We need a solution before this critical point or it could harm not just Dreamers but our entire state.
Dreamers contribute to Texas communities and our economy. I attended Texas A&M University in the fall of 2007. After my academic years at A&M, I was unable to work for a brief period until DACA was implemented in June 2012.
2020 is a time for our senators, Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, to do the right thing and work in a bipartisan manner to pass a permanent legislative solution for Dreamers. We can't wait any longer.
KAREN RAMOS
Houston
We can't solve budget woes by taxing the rich
Regarding the column on a wealth tax for billionaires by Michael Hiltzik, if the government confiscated all but $1 billion of each Forbes 400 billionaire's wealth for the treasury as a wealth tax, that would be about $2.5 trillion. OK, why not just take it all? That's about $2.9 trillion.
That's good for about two to three years of deficit spending, or less than one year of government spending. Who's next in line to have their wealth taxed after that?
A wealth tax on billionaires is not going to solve our government's spending problem.
PETER BASTIAN
College Station