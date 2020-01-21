Good to have an expert in transportation and planning
College Station is fortunate to have the candidates that we have for city council. They seem energetic and truly interested in serving the public good.
However, we can only vote for one. During the recent Comprehensive Plan meetings, it became clear to me that two of the most important issues in the eyes of residents are planning and traffic. In my opinion, Joe Guerra is the best qualified candidate in these two areas.
I will be casting my vote for Joe Guerra.
JOEL CANTRELL
College Station
Council candidate would be a voice for all CS residents
All of the candidates for College Station City Council can be respected for their decision to enter the race. The best person, Elizabeth Cunha, has been a member and chairperson of the College Station Parks Board. Elizabeth is a member of the College Station Planning and Zoning Commission, a member of the Comprehensive Plan Evaluation Committee and the Bio Corridor Board.
She is an instructor in the College Station school system, working with students to move forward academically. Elizabeth has been involved in her neighborhood home owners association and the neighborhood issues across the community.
She would be effective in the transportation discussion since she rides her bike around our community to her work place. She also has used the Brazos Transit bus system in getting around town as use need, but also for the experience. This has given her a real-life insight as to the positive and negative issues under discussion of transportation and traffic.
She is a thoughtful listener who researches the item under consideration and seeks a solution that aligns with goals of the city in its planning.
She is a strong advocate of economic development in creating a diverse economy which offers income opportunity for people across the spectrum. The plan would encourage new growth, but works to retain the people in our community. Elizabeth Cunha has a sincere interest in all of the city staff. The safety personnel, fire/medics and police/dispatchers deserve an ongoing review of needs to accomplish their mission with adequate equipment, training and compensation.
This upcoming election is very important for the entire city of College Station. It would be a shame for the results to be determined by a turnout of 10% of the registered voters with a particular point of view.
CRAIG HALL
College Station
CS council needs members who are fiscally responsible
I would like to encourage everyone to get out and vote for Elizabeth Cunha for the open College Station City Council position. I feel our city council needs some new members who are fiscally responsible and level-headed when it comes to how our tax dollars are spent and what direction the city will go.
I have known Cunha for many years and I know she understands we need to spend our tax dollars wisely and be prudent in our growth.
BETHANN BILKIE
College Station
Candidate has a plan for affordable housing
Joe Guerra Jr. is the best candidate for College Station City Council, Place 4.
I have known Joe for years as our families are both members of St. Thomas Aquinas Church. At the recent candidate forum,, most of the discussion was about transportation. Joe is by far the most-qualified candidate to tackle transportation problems. He has decades of experience as a transportation planner and is very familiar with all regional city and Texas Department of Transportation staff.
Joe also is concerned about neighborhood integrity. He served on the board of the Castlegate Homeowners Association and serves on the College Station Planning and Zoning Commission. Joe has been endorsed by the College Station Association of Neighborhoods and the Committee of Former Mayors.
Joe has proposed that the city sell some of its surplus land to develop affordable single and multi-family housing. Joe understands that transportation, infrastructure and land-use all are tied together, and that affordable long-term solutions require bringing all parties together.
Vote for Joe Guerra Jr. for College Station City Council, Place 4.
HANK WALKER
College Station
Invested and wants what is best for the CS community
Elizabeth Cunha is the best candidate for College Station City Council. She is invested in College Station and wants what is best for our community. She has raised her family here. She has served on numerous boards and committees dedicated to improving our community. She has taught in our schools.
She has a heart for service and will do all that she can to make College Station the best that it can be.
MELISSA BENN
College Station
Candidate would be who is best for CS
Elections are our way to select leaders who have the best interest for our community at heart. I want to voice my support for Elizabeth Cunha running for College Station City Council.
I know she would serve our community with passion. Elizabeth exudes confidence, a natural ability to lead, intelligence, compassion, a commitment to do all she can, big and small.
Elizabeth Cunha would do what's best for our community!
TERESA MECHAM
College Station
Candidate is positive, supportive and caring
Positive, supportive and caring are just a few of the words that I think of when I think of Elizabeth Cunha. She has a positive outlook which helps her work well with all people. She is supportive and shows an interest in what others think. And finally, Elizabeth cares.
As a College Station councilwoman, Elizabeth would listen to the residents of College Station as she helps the city to continue to grow and develop.
She cares about our community.
DEBBIE LANGE
College Station
Well-versed on CS fiscal responsibility
