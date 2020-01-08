We need more of Trump's MAGA than fear in 2020
Democrats and their media allies denounce Donald Trump's recent order to kill the Iranian terrorist Gen. Qassem Soleimani. They are afraid of making Iran mad. When the Dems were in charge, their fear caused them to appease Iran by guaranteeing it free trade, nuclear weapons in 10 years, and then gave it $150 billion, which Iran now is using for its weapons programs.
Appeasement of tyrants does not work. It obviously didn't work when the Dems tried it. Remember what happened when Britain appeased Hitler?
Yes, standing up to Iran may trigger war. Better to have it now while it is weak than later when it has nuclear weapons and a firm alliance in the new "axis of evil" (Russia, China, Iran).
We need MAGA, not fear.
BILL KLEMM
Bryan
Wonder if writer considered other prognostications?
I read with great interest Ann McFeatter's 2020 predictions (Eagle, Jan. 2).
I wondered if she had thought about a few additional prognostications:
• Whether the stock market will continue to reach all time highs as it has repeatedly over the past three years?
• Whether unemployment will remain at the lowest levels in United States' history, not only for all Americans, but especially for African Americans and Hispanics, as it has during the past three years?
• Whether Mexico will continue its positive working relationship with the United States which significantly has reduced illegal immigration, since our resident got tough on that nation's irresponsible facilitation of illegal immigration?
• Whether the United States will continue to stand with Israel in fighting the unending onslaught of Iran and it's proxies who want to wipe the Jewish people off the face of the earth?
• Whether America's unmatched military will continue to be the greatest protector against evil around the globe?
• Whether the Democrats finally will figure out that socialism is not what Americans want, and that in fact, Americans have become accustomed to -- and generally like -- freedom?
• Whether the climate change activists finally will realize that the Earth goes through, as it has for billions of years, periodic periods of warming and cooling, and that what we should focus our attention on is pollution which, whether it affects the climate or not, is unforgivable?
• Whether liberal pundits will set aside their visceral hatred for our president, and those who voted for him, and instead smile in the quiet satisfaction of knowing that America is the greatest, strongest, most powerful force for good, freedom, and happiness the world has ever known, and that our president, despite his shortcomings they so exhaustively note, is a true champion of the American dream: freedom, prosperity and happiness for all?
KENT ADAMS
Houston