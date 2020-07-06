All election letters due at The Eagle by 5 p.m. today
Pleased to support former representative for District 17
Congressman Pete Sessions was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives while I served as Brazos County judge. He was responsive to my request for assistance each time I requested his help on legislative matters affecting Brazos County.
I believe he would continue that support when elected to represent Congressional District 17.
I am pleased to endorse him in the runoff election on July 14.
Please join me in voting for Pete Sessions.
AL JONES
Bryan