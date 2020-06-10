Columnist missed Sanders' connections to past socialism
This will come as quite a shock to Josh Hoxie (Eagle, May 26). Hoxie's self-proclaimed inspirational visionary leader, Bernie Sanders, is about 170 years behind times with his views.
In fact, the goals expressed by Sanders, a proud Democratic Socialist, first were laid upon paper in 1847 by a fellow named Friedrich Engels, a bosom buddy of Karl Marx. Engels' utopian vision may be ascertained easily by using today's technological tools of inquiry to reveal The Principles of Communism.
Without having to wade through Engels' 19th century terminology in the first 13 principles, an inquiring mind may recognize similarities to Sanders' views contained in the final 12 principles.
A particularly instructive bit of information regarding America (which only had existed under the U.S. Constitution for 58 years) is contained in the final principle. "In America, where a democratic constitution has already been established, the communists must make the common cause with the party which will turn this constitution against the bourgeoisie (capitalists). ..."
Principle 24 already had expressed the communist preference for working with Democratic Socialists.
Well, maybe Hoxie will not really be shocked. Perhaps he just did not want to share that information.
BILL HUNTER
Hilltop Lakes
Praise goes to the city of Bryan employees who do their job professionally
I would like to send kudos to the following personnel with the city of Bryan, streets and drainage department: Joe Luce, crew leader; Ronnie Gill; Elsie Tennell; and David Lara.
They quickly responded to a drainage issue I had on my property. These are folks who work tirelessly with no concern with the issues we are having in our community with the pandemic. Sometimes we never give credit where credit is due.
We should hold our complaints to the city of Bryan employees to a minimum. They truly work hard for our community.
TOMMY MUNOZ
Bryan
Great to live in a country that allows peaceful protests
On the evening of May 31, a celebration of our republic occurred at Texas Avenue and 29th Street. While I was there, a group of people peacefully protested, right outside our own police department, the actions of a police department in another city in another state.
I held my sign and chanted with them. A mother encouraged her sons to help lead the chants and they did. We were safe. We were concerned and said so. Members of my church and my pastor were there. Community members drove back and forth reveling in our freedom and honking their horns.
I cried and thanked God for our good fortune at being in this country. Let's not take it for granted. This country is great -- right now, right here. Let's all register to vote and keep what we have -- and elect the government we want.
CHARLES RHEA
College Station