Make the changes necessary to bring true equality to all
America's racist history with African Americans didn't begin this year, decade or century. It began with blacks being treated by slave owners as property, subhuman individuals who could be bought and sold at will. Before we became a country, white slave patrols used vigilante tactics to re-enforce the subjugation of blacks.
In the early 1800s, the first centralized municipal police departments were formed, made up mainly of white males, assigned to control a dangerous underclass of blacks, immigrants and the poor. Police corruption and violence against vulnerable people was commonplace after the Civil War and many would argue exists to the present day.
Lynchings, enforcement of Jim Crow laws, over-policing, and unequal bail and sentencing practices have been part of our society in one form or another over a long period of time. The KKK, and today's white supremacists, have worked for generations to keep blacks in their place. After World War II, blacks came home to a society determined to maintain them as second-class citizens. Brown v. Board of Education and the civil rights movement soon followed.
Policing to a large degree is a reflection of societal attitudes. The killing of blacks has been excused by white power elites on the basis of negative stereotypes of the dangerous black man who needs to be controlled and suppressed. Today inequality is rampant in our voting, health care, legal, political, infrastructure, tax, and other systems, all designed to promote the status quo.
The killing of George Floyd represents a legacy of reinforced inequality. Body cameras and cell phones have exposed what blacks have experienced for years. White people have run out of rationalizations and excuses. We must see our society for what it is and make the attitudinal and structural changes to institutionalized racism necessary to create a just society for everyone.
PETER WITT
Bryan
Blame the rise in virus cases on personal irresponsibility
The number of Brazos County cases of the COVID-19 virus has risen dramatically, along with opening more of our economy, that is, stores, restaurants, bars, etc. This same problem has risen in many cities and states across our nation. There certainly is a strong correlation between these two events and we hear calls to retreat or slow down more opening of the economy.
Unfortunately, the rise has its beginning well before the first steps in opening the economy. It comes down to personal decisions not to adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations of social distancing and wearing face masks.
At least two weeks before the first openings, teenagers and young adults gathered in a local park to play volleyball or soccer. More recently, while waiting for a curbside pickup at a local store, I watched with amazement as more than half of the customers entering or leaving the store did not wear face masks, It is this disregard by individuals for the rights of others that seems to be ignored by the media.
To place blame for this increase on the opening of stores and other businesses ignores the lack of personable responsibility of so many of our citizens.
Keith Arnold
Bryan