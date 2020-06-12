War Hymn statue stands for the true values of Texas A&M
Rather than tear down the Sul Ross statue, a representation of the person who prevented Texas A&M from disappearing, we need to spend our effort and time celebrating the Aggie War Hymn statue, which vividly displays the Aggie spirit of diversity that lives on the A&M campus. Virtually every one of those students portrayed in the monument represents a different race or gender and they are linked, arm in arm, in a demonstration of how true Aggies feel about each other.
Taking Sul Ross down will certainly not promote bringing us together — instead it will be the most divisive action that can be imagined — and that will create ill will that will last for generations and end up greatly injuring “the school we think so grand.”
We owe a debt of gratitude to Chancellor John Sharp and A&M President Michael Young for standing up to the misguided people who want to divide Aggies and create even more of the troubles that are currently wearing us all out.
JERRY SOPER, ‘64
College Station
Who were the people who cleared the area for Trump?
Last week, the attorney general of the United States oversaw the deployment of a “force” of armed men to break up a peaceful demonstration. They wore no badges, carried no insignia, and were essentially faceless thugs. Regardless of the merits of the demonstration, we should be asking about that force. Who were these people: military, local police, a private mercenary group? What were their orders? To whom are they accountable?
America’s greatness has never rested on the foundation of a secret police. Time for some answers, and some assurance that this won’t ever happen again.
BRIAN STAGNER
College Station
The state has failed inmates during the COVID-19 crisis
Re "State: 5 virus deaths at Pack Unit" (Eagle, May 29,): It is simply shameful of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for its mistreatment of inmates at the Grimes County prison and elsewhere in the state during this COVID-19 crisis.
First one death at the geriatric unit, now another five with 200 more testing positive. Of the 100 lockups throughout the state, more than 4,400 inmates have tested positive, not to mention 900 prison employees. Clearly, the state doesn't give a damn, hiding behind bureaucratic stalling and court challenges.
At the Pack Unit, the aged prisoners are thrust together in waist-high cubicles, refused hand sanitizer and even have to share the same pair of gloves. Indeed, it is double jeopardy with the very possible penalty of death in the case of the Wallace Pack inmates.
JEROME LOVING
Bryan
It would be irresponsible to let Gibbons Creek plant to reopen
In the midst of the devastating COVID pandemic, with its high costs to health and the economy, a natural experiment has played out that otherwise would have been unthinkable: With the sudden drop in fossil fuel demand during the shutdown, the air has cleared, particularly in congested urban settings, while lungs were spared the harmful pollutants deemed collateral damage to fossil fuel combustion.
The International Energy Agency projects that investment in oil and gas will fall by a third during 2020, followed by an accelerating demand for renewables (solar and wind) in the 2020s and beyond, with coal on a declining path. Over the past five years, renewables steadily comprised one of the fastest-growing U.S. industries, with upward growth trajectories outperforming all fossil fuel sectors.
Coal has become the most costly source of energy production, as well as the most polluting. The declining fortunes of fossil fuels on the open market, with a glut of oil now looking for storage capacity, make the planned reopening of the coal-fired Gibbons Creek Generation Station in Grimes County all the more concerning. While the plant was thought to be slated for decommissioning, the 6,500 acre site, just outside Bryan and College Station, may have found an out-of-state buyer, allowing BTU to shed the plant from its ledger.
Yet, reopening a coal plant in our region seems contrary to responsible long-term economic and environmental planning, and the wisdom of doing so should be questioned. BTU should reject this proposed sale and support a return of the land around Gibbons Creek to a more natural environment for recreation, fishing and hiking.
We can thank BTU for initially agreeing to retire the plant, and it would now be a step backward to resurrect a coal-fired power generation station in our community.
RAYMOND TARPLEY
College Station