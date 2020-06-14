On-campus classes this fall could be disastrous for the community
John Sharp is certainly right that online courses are not a comparable educational experience to on-campus education. He also is correct that college students are much less likely to suffer negative effects from being infected with COVID-19.
The problem is not what on-campus education means for the students, but what it means for everyone else. While Texas A&M may be able to mitigate the spread of the virus via classes and other on-campus activities, A&M has no way to prevent the spread of the virus among students off campus. A significant number — if not most — of the 70,000 students will be unable or unwilling to practice responsible social distancing off campus and will become infected and pose a danger to the rest of the Bryan-College Station community.
We also have the prospect that with classes ending before Thanksgiving, thousands of infected Aggies return home to expose their families and local communities at exactly the time that is most favorable for the spread of the virus.
The question about I have about the on-campus educational experience is how many American lives is this worth? Aggies have a proud tradition of setting the example for service and sacrifice in times of national distress.
The responsible thing for Texas A&M to do would be to forego on campus education this fall.
JAMES ROTH
College Station