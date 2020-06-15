Personal responsibility will slow the spread of the coronavirus
The number of Brazos County cases of the COVID-19 viruses has risen dramatically, along with the opening of more of our economy, that is, stores, restaurants, bars, etc. This same problem has arisen in many cities and states across our nation. There certainly is a strong correlation between these two events and we hear calls to retreat or slow down more opening of the economy.
Unfortunately, the rise has its beginning well before the first steps in opening the economy. It comes down to personal decisions not to adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations of social distancing and wearing face masks.
At least two weeks before the first openings, teenagers and young adults gathered in a local park to play volleyball or soccer. More recently, while waiting for a curbside pickup at a local store, I watched with amazement as more than half of the customers entering or leaving the store did not wear face masks,
It is this disregard by individuals for the rights of others that seems to be ignored by the media. To place blame on stores for this increase of the opening of stores and other businesses ignores the lack of personal responsibility of so many of our residents.
KEITH ARNOLD
Bryan