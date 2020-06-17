Hope to see a better America where everyone is equal
As a Muslim and a minority in America, I am deeply grief-stricken at the reprehensible murder of George Floyd. I am a member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community and throughout our 100-year history in the United States, we have condemned racial injustice and fought against racial division in order to champion justice for all Americans.
In his keynote address on Capitol Hill in 2012, the spiritual head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, His Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad said, "Peace and justice are inseparable -- you cannot have one without the other." As our hearts ache and cities burn, these words never have rung truer.
The brutal murder of Floyd at the hands of law enforcement sheds much needed light on the rising issue of targeted police harassment and brutality against minority Americans. Floyd was not the first black American to be murdered unjustly at the hands of the police, nor will he be the last. But I hope our current turmoil serves as a much-needed wake-up-call to make changes in our society. I hope to see a better version of America, one in which all citizens are equal before the law and all officials, law enforcement as well as others, are held accountable for the violent acts they perpetuate against minority citizens. An America in which police interactions, stops and actions are transparent. An America where police serve and protect all members of society regardless of the color of their skin.
As the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. said, "In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends."
Now is the time for action, I hope you will speak up and act for the safety and security of all Americans, irrespective of their color, race, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
KAMAL RAHMAN
College Station
Removing statue of Sul Ross would tear at the fabric of A&M
As a former member of the Ross Volunteers during my undergraduate years and as a current member of the Sul Ross group of the Former Students Association, I beg of A&M President Michael K. Young not to be bullied or pushed into the politically correct camp calling for the removal of the Sul Ross statue.
I was on the student senate my senior year when President Earl Rudder came to us and asked for our support in the school name change, co-education and integration. We voted our support because it was the right thing to do. Removal of the statue is not.
President Lawrence Sullivan "Sully" Ross was the epitome of soldier, statesman and knightly gentleman. His legacy is so entwined and integrated into the whole of Texas A&M University that it would be a travesty to sully his image. Significant harm to what A&M stands for would be incurred.
Over the years since I graduated, we have lost many traditions, many for the good. This would not be for the good. I empathize with most callings behind "Black Lives Matter."
I strongly believe that to acquiesce to removing the statue tears at the fabric of my university and theirs. Basically, this university would not exist had it not been for this man. Don't fail us, President Young.
HERB GERSBACH, '63
College Station