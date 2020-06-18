Better alternative to removing Texas A&M's Sul Ross statue
A recent letter stated that removing the Texas A&M statue of Sul Ross "will be the most divisive action that can be imagined." I can imagine actions that would be more divisive, such as enslaving people according to skin color, enforcing redlining, disenfranchising and unequal policing. Not admitting black students until the 1960s was more divisive.
Leaving the statue in place also is divisive. But I understand that Sul Ross is being honored for his role in education, rather than his role in slavery and racism.
I would like to see a statue of James Johnson '67, the first black Ph.D. recipient in Texas A&M history. Honoring him would be at least as appropriate, since Johnson's degree was in education. His statue should be placed in the same plaza as the Sul Ross statue, in a location where Sul Ross cannot avert his gaze.
Let Sully contemplate James Johnson forever.
JOHN NIELSEN-GAMMON
College Station
Don't allow Gibbons Creek to reopen as coal-powered
I am writing about the potential re-opening of the Gibbons Creek Generation Plant. BTU is part of a consortium that owns this planet that is considering selling the plant. Under this plan, it would re-open next summer, powered by coal.
This is a terrible idea. I am a professor in the department of atmospheric sciences at Texas A&M University. My research focuses on climate change, so I have a strong opinion about how we should be generating energy.
It firmly has been established that coal is one of the main drivers of climate change, which is bringing a raft of terrible impacts to Texas. Temperatures are rising, bringing more extreme heatwaves and making heavy rains more likely, accelerating disasters such as Hurricane Harvey.
Large ice sheets are melting, raising sea levels -- not good for a state with as much coastline as Texas. Some of the carbon dioxide we are adding to the atmosphere is ending up in the ocean, changing its chemistry and harming many industries that rely on various ocean ecosystems.
And those are just the climate impacts. Air pollution from coal power kills millions of people around the world every year, including tens of thousands of Americans. Yes -- that's several 9/11s of deaths every year due to burning coal.
We have an alternative: renewable energy. At this point, even ignoring the externalities, renewables are competitive or cheaper than fossil fuels. If you count all of the unpriced damage that coal causes, it is clearly one of the most expensive fuels available. Burning it is terrible for the economy.
I encourage BTU to do the right thing and shut this plant down for good. Both present and future generations will thank you.
ANDREW DESSLER
College Station