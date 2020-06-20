Removing Sul Ross statue would be a most divisive action
Rather than tear down the Sul Ross statue, a representation of the person who prevented A&M from disappearing, we need to spend our efforts and time celebrating the 12th Man statue which vividly displays the Aggie spirit of diversity that lives on the A&M campus. Virtually every one of those students portrayed in the monument represents a different race or gender and they are linked, arm and arm, in a demonstration of how true Aggies feel about each other.
Taking Sul Ross down certainly would not promote bringing us together. Instead, it would be the most divisive action that can be imagined -- and that would create ill will that would last for generations and end up greatly injuring the "school we think so grand."
We owe a debt of gratitude to Chancellor John Sharp and President Michael K. Young for standing up to the misguided people who want to divide Aggies and create even more of the troubles that currently are wearying us all out.
JERRY SOPER '64
College Station
Ererct a statue of Matthew Gaines next to the one of Sul Ross
As an Aggie alumnus, I would like respectfully to make this suggestion: The Academic Building Plaza should be altered to where the statues of both Lawrence Sullivan Ross and Matthew Gaines could be displayed side by side, effectively symbolizing what the Aggie tradition is all about.
BRIAN L. HOPE
Bryan
Need reason and tolerance with Sul Ross statue issue
The Lawrence Sullivan Ross statue is not a Confederate monument. But as the liberal but not progressive enough former opinion page editor at The New York Times -- who allowed an unapproved viewpoint by Sen. Tom Cotton -- learned, such nuances can be lost in times of mob rule.
After serving his young state in the Civil War, Ross went on to serve black and white Texans alike. But I don't think the increasingly radical left ascending in most news rooms and campuses even recognize the concept of such repentance. Their zealous inquisition demands that only their language be spoken and that statues recant.
Is it too much to ask college adults to apply reason and tolerance to issues such as this? It actually might help prepare them for real life in our republic. If we can keep it.
MATT POLING
College Station