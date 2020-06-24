A&M's Sul Ross statue should be in a museum
I have lived in this community for more than 30 years and have seen Aggie traditions come and go. It is time to consider Sul Ross in all his complexity.
He was a Texas Ranger who participated in massacres of native people in Texas, including women and children. He was a Confederate general who fought against the United States to defend a way of life based on slavery and white supremacy. He was a governor who carried out anti-Mexican and anti-Black policies in ways that have had lasting consequences.
He was a man of his time. That means as a white man who wielded considerable power he believed in and defended white supremacy even at the same time that he took small measures of apparent kindness towards some people of color. Racism is a system, a structure, not just a series of individual actions. And Ross vigorously and enthusiastically supported that system, as did many elite white men of his day. All of this is relevant and should be openly discussed and understood.
I am encouraged by A&M President Michael K. Young's call for a task force to address the future of the Sul Ross statue, as well as race relations on campus. I believe that Ross's statue -- currently at the center of Texas A&M's campus, serving as a focal point for campus tours and Aggie traditions -- deserves a location in a museum where it can be considered in historical context. That context includes an acknowledgement of the historical moment in which it was erected, at the height of KKK activity.
We need an understanding of Ross that matches our 21st-century policies, aspirations and core values. And that would be a welcome first step towards making Texas A&M a place where Black Lives Matter.
CYNTHIA BOUTON
College Station
Every Aggie should read John Adam Jr.'s article on Sul Ross
I suggest all those folks who are trying to get rid of the Sul Ross statue on the A&M campus read the article by John A. Adams Jr. on the Opinions page of the June 14 Eagle, headlined "Sul Ross promoted education and rights for African Americans." It might change their opinion.
I also suggest the article be mandatory reading for all current and future A&M students, staff and faculty.
KEVIN O'NEILL
College Station
Let Aggie students decide the future of Sul Ross statue
Why not let the undergraduates at Texas A&M vote on whether or not to take down Sully? Offer four options: keep it up, keep it up with an explanatory marker, move it to an on-campus museum, or take it down.
Universities are really just reflections of undergraduates. The other stuff, the Nobel laureates, departments, grad students, administration and staff are there only because of the undergraduates. Without undergraduates we have nothing.
Undergraduates are far more attuned to what one might refer to as the "cutting edge of societal change." If you expect a bunch of old white guys to come up with innovative ideas on what to do about Sully, then you are simply wrong. Our U.S. Senate is a classic example.
The controversy about racist icons on the A&M campus reminds me of how the old guard always opposes youth. Horse power vs. mechanical engines, coal vs. alternatives, religion vs. science, slavery vs. abolition -- the tradition-bound individuals always will find fault with change, but youth is all about change.
How can you stop the force of youthful endeavor? The truth is you can't. If you could, then everything would die. Try to remember, you were once young too and you had ideas that didn't conform to what mom and dad wanted you to do, so you left home and struck out on your own.
It is called life.
The idea of taking down Sully is the sound of youth breathing. You can turn your back on them and try to make Sully into something that he wasn't or you can listen to your children. They are calling to you right now. Give them a chance to be heard."
DUKE MILLER, '70
Guanajuato, Mexico
Statue doesn't glorify Confederate service
How deeply do the rich Aggie traditions go? But now, I ask should Aggie traditions be upended no matter how many tens of thousands of former Texas Aggies engaged in them like the penny drop on a statue? It's folklore Aggie culture.
In the case of removing the Lawrence Sullivan Ross statue, I find it perplexing because, in no way, does this statue honor the Confederacy. This statue honors the man's post-Civil War exemplary accomplishments both to the great state of Texas and to Texas A&M University in very trying times.
Ross was the governor of Texas for two terms and president of the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas.
Even his serving as a Texas Ranger shows an "above all the rest" in Texas folklore. But might I please point out that this statue does not exhibit a man in a Confederate general's uniform, with a sword or carrying a Confederate flag.
His statue dressage is that of formal attire from that time period.
If this statue is removed, I fear books being burned or censored next ... and then what?
JAMES BROWN
Bryan
No doubt A&M's Sul Ross statue must remain
I am extremely disappointed in the current and former students calling for the removal of the statue of Lawrence Sullivan Ross. I am even more disturbed by statements directed at those of us who support the continued presence of Ross on campus -- such as if you don't agree with us, then you are a racist so in other words we will intimidate you, we will bully you, we will embarrass you until you do what we want.
These statements and behaviors are not the values of Aggieland and should never be tolerated. Every single one of us who possess a degree from our beloved institution from 1891 to today would not have been able to accomplish any of that without Ross's effort to save the university.
That fact alone should be enough for him to remain standing in the heart of the campus. If you don't understand that, can't accept or respect that, then I am sorry for you. Without Ross, there would be no Texas A&M University, there would be no city of College Station and Bryan would be a small, sleepy town situated along the railroad.
As A&M president, Ross worked closely with Prairie View President Edward Blackshear. The two men had mutual respect for one another. Following slavery, many in the black community, whose lives had long been controlled by their owner, wanted that control in their own lives and their own institutions, including schools, churches and social organizations. Blackshear was very much a part of that uplift movement and Ross assisted him in those efforts.
I am saddened that Texas A&M University, a school of time honored traditions, appears to have failed to teach all incoming students the reason for the Ross statue and about the man who lived a life of service to others, who worked toward reconciliation after the nation split itself apart and who looked to the future by improving today. That is an example that all of us can learn from and hope to emulate.
Without a doubt, Lawrence Sullivan Ross must remain.
JOHN P. BLAIR
Bryan
We must hold Texas A&M responsible for its past
Recently, Texas A&M University President, Michael Young announced his "making it right plan." Eagle staff did a great job describing what he listed out, and importantly, what he didn't.
He didn't mention anything about the Sul Ross statue, which quickly has become the subject of much controversy, even eliciting one individual to deface the statue and spray paint the base. The Eagle's report didn't neglect this and, indeed, mentioned the student-led movement to have the statue removed to perhaps Cushing Library where it can be surrounded by appropriate historical context.
Both the student-led movement and the president's announcement did mention another possible statue of Matthew Gaines. Now, I'm not exactly sure how the Texas bill that Gaines championed furthered the progress from the Morrill Act, but I do know the Morrill Act isn't the wonderful thing we accept it as.
New reporting from The Chronicle of Higher Ed (April 8), The New York Times (May 7), and High Country News (March) has made clear that just as Confederate Gen. Ross was fighting for slavery, so also is the Land Grant System created by the Morrill Act dependent upon the lands seized from Native Americans.
We must be careful not to lean into and examine the historical context of the Confederacy and its roots in slavery while at the same time blindly celebrating the founding of the institution upon stolen lands. We cannot hold one man wrong for his actions supporting the Confederacy (whether or not a slaveholder himself), while failing to hold the university accountable for its history of stolen land (even if it didn't choose those lands).
JUSTIN COLLINS
College Station
Lack of knowledge of history dooms Texas A&M and America
The destruction of the statue of Sullivan Ross shows the poor education of some of our Aggie students. What's even worse, the lack of interest shown by A&M's president who sees only racism in the recent death of George Floyd and not the deficiencies of our students' educations.
Students attacked the statue because Ross owned slaves. Many people of his time did, along with many of our Founding Fathers. Students never have been taught that you cannot evaluate the past by the present -- that to understand the past, you must study history and understand it.
Too many students never have learned that concept. If they don't like a fact in the life of an historical figure, they attack that person and seek to destroy everything associated with him. Students also have been taught that America is not a great country. It is, and the existence of both A&M and Prairie View A&M exemplify the vision of Sullivan Ross.
Our students have not been taught the fundamental value of history: Those who do not study history are destined to repeat it. Because of poor historical education, I fear for America and for A&M led by a president seemingly disinterested in anything but racism.
ELIZABETH TEBEAUX
College Station
Absence of fathers is at the root of all our problems
Why celebrate Father's Day when there aren't that many real fathers anymore? Father's Day should make us all reflect on today's widespread absence of fathers in a home to provide family income and help shape the character of their children.
In the U.S., across all demographics, 40% of children are born outside of marriage. Add to that the huge number of divorces (40%-50% of first-time marriages, still higher for second marriages). The problem of single moms having to work and raise their children alone is caused not only by irresponsible men but also by liberated females who seem quite satisfied with just a sperm donor.
We misleadingly excuse the present state of social turmoil as frustration over COVID-19 restrictions and job loss and racism. These are surely aggravating factors, but not the underling cause of our unraveling society. The real causes are the mental health disturbances created by fatherlessness.
We have now raised about two generations of troubled and dysfunctional young people who are plagued by anxiety, alienation, anger, depression, drug abuse, homelessness, welfare dependency, suicide and anti-social behavior. Neither socialism nor ending racism nor a COVID-19 vaccine will solve the underlying problem.
The lack of fathers in the home means that the majority of young people grow up with insufficient parental guidance and instruction on how to cope in a complex, confusing and unfair world. The young people are left with their only resources of anger and tantrums. These young people and their single parents do not seem to regard family destruction as a problem, because to them it is now the "new normal."
In the old days, children were nurtured not only by a loving father but also by religious institutions. Now, numerous surveys show that today's young people are by far the least religious of all age groups. The correlation of fatherlessness, religious rejection and social discord is not a coincidence.
W.R. KLEMM
Bryan