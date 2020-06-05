Police must do their job fairly and legally, with citizen support
Like everyone else in America, I was horrified by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis policeman. I can assure you that virtually every law enforcement officer in America equally was repulsed, disgusted, and drew the same conclusion that a murder was committed by use of force contrary to all the training they have had in their careers.
It is regrettable that the accused murderer was not arrested on the spot by one of the other officers standing there. Unfortunately, murder is a serious charge that can't be leveled on the basis of a television broadcast of a telephone video. The detectives had to acquire that recording and others, take witness statements, and otherwise investigate until there was probable cause for an arrest warrant. Investigating the other three officers for a criminal offence also took time. That intervening time has allowed the justifiable protests to grow, and allowed criminals, anarchists and thugs to take over the night.
The police response in Minneapolis and across the nation has been a model of restraint. Not one single citizen has been killed by the police anywhere while trying to control the riots and enforce the law. I only hope the National Guard can show equal restraint.
That said, police throughout the country are totally demoralized. They are watching lawlessness everywhere while they are being told to show restraint to the agitators and hoodlums. They are demoralized that one of their own has tarnished their reputations, perhaps beyond repair. They live in fear of having to confront and try to control another night of chaos. They live in fear for their lives on and off duty. They live in fear of Corona virus. They live in fear of trying to enforce the laws of our country when citizens will no longer respect the badge.
Speeding, running stop signs, drunks, as well as countless other misdemeanors and felonies will continue throughout communities, but without the cooperation and respect of citizens, the police cannot do their job. Police fear mob vigilante justice, and don't want to be caught in the middle. Police are demoralized because they don't know if a peaceful demonstration such as that held in Bryan will be hijacked by a half dozen criminals and turn tragic.
There may indeed be need for further reforms in policing, and especially in the total criminal justice system. But at this terrible time in America, citizens need to support, cooperate with, and thank all of our law enforcement officers for doing their utmost to protect and serve us daily.
JAMES W. CARTER
Retired LEO
Adding to the chorus, hoping for a new place of piece
Rather than feeling anger at the injustices that are going on, I just feel defeated. I want to do something -- anything -- but the underlying perspective bubbling under these protests is that nothing has been done for hundreds of years, so why can I expect it to change now?
My father was a black man born in the late 1940s who passed away during Barack Obama's presidency. At that time, I felt like we had made a wonderful step forward in resolving institutional racism in America, but our current situation has me doubtful. I wish I could ask my father for advice and perspective, but he isn't here to share his voice.
The truth is, we aren't in a new era. We didn't reach equality and then lose it, we never truly made it to that goal. These police officers we see didn't suddenly turn violent; we just got more cameras. I don't know what the future holds and I don't know if I even can be optimistic about it, but after seeing the thousands of people standing up and protesting, some of my hope has been rekindled.
In this moment, I've lost a lot of hope in America ending its racist past, but I have renewed hope in people. In their ability to stand for each other and protect each other. In our ability to identify when our brothers and sisters are being hurt and killed and voice our concerns.
To be honest, I feel powerless, but I know that I still have my voice. I can add to the chorus of the oppressed and their allies and hope that our shared song will lead us to a place of peace.
I have no idea if that will come to pass, but I sincerely hope it does.
Black Lives Matter.
ANTHONY JACKSON
Bryan