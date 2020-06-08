Facts are facts and don't lean left or lean right
Recently, KBTX ran an interview featuring an A&M professor discussing current events and his estimations on the effects to the upcoming elections.
Immediately the cries went out on the news outlet's social media page of how "liberal" the news around here was leaning. The Eagle even got slammed. It seems that any report, from any news site, that tries just to list facts without editorializing is vilified as "leftist leaning" if it does not overtly paint the current president in a glowing positive light or omit the facts that don't.
Now grant you, this TV interview was an opinion-based discussion by this scholar, but the local Trump followers even went so far as to suggest that A&M itself was becoming a "liberal" bastion.
A&M. The home of the Corps of Cadets, the mechanical engineering- and agriculture-based curriculum that tends to draw from more conservative rural areas of the country,is a "liberal" leaning university? -- vilified for having a professor willing to discuss events with an open mind. The reality of that is laughable.
Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis recently broke his silence and harshly criticized the sitting president. Trump's reaction -- "Jim Mattis, the world's most overrated general" -- quickly was echoed, amplified, and expanded on by local Trump followers. In the eyes of our local Trump voters, any and all dissenting views by those who used to be favored, are now pointed at with cries of "Deep State" and they are vilified mercilessly.
Trump followers need to understand that facts will never slant right or left. They are just facts. Just because a person such as Mattis disagrees with or now opposes Trump does not make him "Deep State" or less of a person they used to be.
Keep up the good works KBTX and The Eagle. The more informed we are, the better our choices politically become.
EDWARD PERMENTER
College Station
Local articles in The Eagle are fair and unbiased, AP's are not
I spent my isolation time for two months -- March 21 until May 21 -- reading every story in every issue of The Eagle. I wanted to see how the newspaper performed during this period.
Most of the news is pretty good. Nearly every article written by an Eagle journalist was written without bias. Most covered local events and were delivered in a readable style without obvious political comment. Editorials were 42 liberal and 31 conservative.
The real culprit for delivering biased articles was The Associated Press. There were 112 articles presented as news that should have been in an editorial section. Many tried to act as though they were presenting both sides although they pretty much quoted only liberal politicians and liberal viewpoints. Others were strident attacks on conservative politicians and views. There were maybe two AP articles I would rate as conservative. Even with AP, the majority of the articles were fair. But, 112 biased articles is too many!
While the main problem was AP, I have to ask, who decides where the AP articles are placed and which ones to include? I believe The Eagle could do a better job here. After all, these are its pages. Maybe the paper reluctantly printed the articles and then complained to AP. I don't know.
Anyway, except for a couple recent articles, kudos to The Eagle for news writing. I was also surprised the The Eagle printed as many conservative columns as it did.
One final note: I made the judgement concerning the articles and editorials. I tried to be as generous as possible. Unless I could see an obvious bias, I did not rate the article as biased.
LAWRENCE P. MARLIN
Bryan
What the new normal at Texas A&M appeaars to look like
Too much August heat? Texas A&M doesn't mind packing Kyle Field for the hot August football games. Boy, we know who is in it for the money and money alone.
Too early to make this call. You could make it happen if you wanted to or if there was money in it for you. The students, parents and town are being sifted over on this one.
So this is the new-normal Aggie way?
ERIC REININGER
San Antonio