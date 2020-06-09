Must have a workable plan in place to fight the next pandemic
Health officials recommend and some facilities require that we wear masks in order to help contain the coronavirus spread. Some people are skeptical of their value, find them uncomfortable and are driven by ideology and vanity when required to wear them and therefore refuse to do so. Unfortunately, we have discovered other more painful ways of containing the virus by isolating ourselves and locking down the functions and institutions that make up much of the fabric of our society.
In order to protect the health of our people and to prevent numerous unnecessary early deaths, we have chosen to isolate ourselves from each other and the activities and institutions that make up our social, economic and religious culture. As we would expect, that has resulted in the sudden melt down of our economy followed by unemployment and social collapse. All this has created anxiety, depression, deprivation and fear that will result in unhealthy behavior, contribute to riots and suicide which indirectly will claim more lives than the virus. Therefore, we must learn from this pandemic and charter an acceptable plan as we prepare for war on the next great emergency.
In order for our complex society to function, we have determined that stopping at stoplights, wearing seat belts and taxes on smoking are required by law. Therefore, each individual is now responsible for his or her own behavior or justly punished. During pandemics we must have a plan that requires the wearing of masks, social distancing, washing hands and avoiding crowds by every individual. Distribution of masks and promotion so that every individual is involved and is an active part of this great effort will require a national health system.
The outcome of this plan is great, we should never experience the awful alternative of sickness, death and the destruction of our social, economic and religious culture again from pandemics.
Finally, the wearing of masks will serve as one of our visible symbols of the war on pandemics.
ALBERT CAMPBELL
Bryan
Get it right about Fox News’ condemnation of Floyd murder
My wife and I moved to Bryan from Austin three years ago and one of the most pleasant surprises was The Eagle. We love how apolitical it is, fair and balanced, and its focus on all things local.
As such, I was taken aback when I saw the comment (Eagle, May 29) following the Quote of the Day: “… who broke with his Fox colleagues to condemn the death of George Floyd. ...” We have watched Fox nightly since the murder of George Floyd. We have seen Martha McCallum, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Shannon Bream. Every one of these hosts has condemned the murder.
If you are going to start politicizing, please at least get your facts straight.
BRIAN TURNER
Bryan