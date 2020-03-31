College Station council did a good job with the new city hall design
I would like to commend the College Station City Council, or whomever is responsible, for the design of the new city hall. I think it is commendable that it is reminiscent of a train station and the city's history. It also reminds me of a traditional=style academic building, and projects dignity.
Thank you for not selecting a squarish barn-like building with a shed roof design, as such architecture seems to be the rule of the day. This design will make the building unique and timeless.
ELEANOR FORD
Bryan
Having only older people social distance won't stop the coronavirus
Steve Ogden's suggestion to "refocus our efforts on those who really need protection and let the rest of us go back to work and get this economy going again" is an oxymoron. Epidemiologists warn that social distancing by only part of the population to prevent an epidemic doesn't work.
Jonathan Smith, an epidemiologist at Yale University School of Public Health, makes the case much better than I can at the following link: www.politicalcortadito.com/2020/03/24/epidemiologist-explains-why-social-distancing-is-1-weapon-vs-covid19/
MAKE McDERMOTT
College Station
Statistics show the coronavirus can be deadly at any age
Steve Ogden is anxious to get us back to work, saying the coronavirus is only dangerous to the elderly or the infirm. CDC morbidity and mortality data just showed one-third of cases are under the age of 44. Brazos County currently has 40 cases. Forty-three percent are teens or in their 20s.
Evidence is overwhelming that social isolation and increased testing are the only ways to limit this virus to killing a minimum of 100,000 Americans young and old. We are four weeks too late to have it any other way.
CATHLEEN LOVING
Bryan
Which god should we turn to for help with the coronavirus
In response to the March 29 letter from Chris Mauritzen: Which God specifically should humanity be turning to for help with the coronavirus? There are some 4,200 religions and gods to choose from. I prefer Zeus -- would a return to the worship of Zeus help me with the coronavirus? If not, then which god are you pushing?
If his flavor is the Christian God, then which one? The Catholic God, the Protestant God or the Mormon God? Can Zeus be worked in with one of your Christian Gods? Say split the week down the middle.
I know the Bible is very specific about not eating shellfish but I love lobster. Is there a way to get a waiver on the lobster with your God? What about the pigskin thing? I love football but as a Christian I know that you can't do that because of the pigskin. How do I get a waiver for that? Zeus is fine with football and lobster, could we all switch over to Zeus?
Really looking for some clarity.
DAVID PRESLEY
Hanalei, Hawaii