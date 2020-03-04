Bryan should be for the little shots and not the Big Shots
BigShots is the perfect name for the company coming to the Bryan super park.
If you are a Big Shot, this city will bend over backward for you. It will gift you $100,000 and waive all the fees. You won't be required to pay workers well.
If you are a Big Shot who owns a nice new brick house in a former MU1 neighborhood, the city will ban mobile homes so that your property value will go up. If you're a Big Shot who owns a business Downtown, the city will make it illegal for homeless folks to ask for money, sending them to jail, out of sight, out of mind, to help you be more of a Big Shot.
We are living in a Big Shot city, run by Big Shots, for Big Shots.
What about the little shots? What about the ones who are slapped around by the invisible hand of the free market that the Big Shots trust in? Big Shots like to say that what's good for Big Shots will be good for the little shots.
In the midst of an affordable housing crisis, did anyone think we could use a chunk of the land for homes for poor people? Where can little shots afford to live?
What if we used the visionary leadership and creativity that's applied to making Big Shots into Bigger Shots to making the city affordable to little shots, to pay little shots much better?
Big Shots see us little shots as the cause of higher crime rates.
Big Shots see us as not paying enough property taxes, compared to Big Shots.
Big Shots see us as an obstacle to development.
Big Shots see us as problems.
I hope this letter isn't a cheap shot, but from the perspective of us little shots, things are pretty shot.
DAN KINIRY
Bryan
Help the environment while getting money back at the same time
The recently convened meeting of the World Economic Forum focused for the first time on climate change as the greatest threat to global economic security.
Atmospheric scientists remain solidly behind the reality of accelerated climate change rooted in the burning of fossil fuels. A tilted playing field favoring fossil fuel production, orchestrated through decades of steady industrial legislative pressure and campaign funding, now is causing measurable economic harm across the social spectrum.
Taxpayers have been obliged to publicly finance fossil-fuel profits through direct revenue handouts, tax-dodging loop-holes, undervalued federal land leases, research and development offsets, deregulation of environmental protections, chemical pollution of ground and surface waters, along with a concession to use the atmosphere for wholesale greenhouse gas disposal. A mature industry should not need unending propping up from the government.
Predictably, economic penalties tied to energy policies based on fossil fuels now are causing concern within the investment community. BlackRock, the world's largest asset management firm with valuations around $7 trillion, has equated climate risk with investment risk and actively is leveraging capital away from fossil fuel holdings.
Award-winning conservative economists prescribe properly pricing carbon on the open market through a carbon extraction tax as the most effective instrument for expediting a non-disruptive transition to a clean energy economy, while creating the jobs of the future and securing our leadership in this emerging market.
Despite the urgency expressed first by climate scientists and now the economists, too many of our politicians, even those recognizing carbon-driven climate destabilizations, are refusing to consider the logic of a carbon fee. Yet, by returning all monies raised from the fee directly to U.S. citizens as a monthly dividend check as stipulated in House Bill 763, consumers would have financial protection against spurious fuel pricing, while investing in a clean energy future.
RAYMOND TARPLEY
College Station