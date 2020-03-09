Looking forward ti the apology from letter-writer
I don't normally comment on letters that are submitted, but the comment about the Bryan Police Department was so ignorant I just couldn't stop myself. If Roy Flores (Eagle, Feb. 19), God forbid, had to dial 911, the Big Bad Bryan Cops would risk their lives to protect and serve him, as they would every other resident in Bryan.
Bryan had a record low crime rate in 2017 and it has remained as such. It didn't get that way by accident. It got that way due to the department's hard work and dedication to Bryan residents.
As far as Bryan's former Assistant Police Chief Wayland Rawls, he is one of the finest men I have ever known. He lives and breathes public service and protection. The last time I checked you are innocent until proven guilty. Justice will prevail.
I look forward to reading Roy Flores' letter of apology in the months to come.
KELLE GREENE-SOLTIS
Hitchcock