Closing local bars and restaurants is an overreaction to COVID-19
The mandatory shutdown of all restaurants and bars in Bryan College Station is a historically tragic decision mandated by elected officials who apparently think individuals are too stupid or uninformed to make informed decisions about how they want to live their life.
While one death from any disease is one too many, shutting down an entire city and forcing its residents to limit their individual liberties and freedoms is not the American way of our forefathers that I have grown to be so proud of.
People should be given the freedom to choose how they wish to live their life. If they are concerned, they should be allowed to quit their job or take leave and isolate themself. People who wish to continue living their productive life also should be allowed to continue their living as they see fit.
What has made COVID-19 so much more dangerous and in need of so much more drastic reactions in comparison to the H1N1 outbreak of 2009? The statistics from the outbreak of 2009 up until this point have resulted in far more deaths in the United States as well as millions more confirmed cases (60.8 million according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates).
Please allow residents of Brazos County to have the freedom and liberty to live their life as they choose and desire.
WILLIAM TALBERT
College Station
Rep. Bill Flores has shown that he should be impeached
First endorsing Renee Swann -- totally unprepared to be dogcatcher nevermind congressperson -- and now pontificating on COVID-19, Bill Flores once again demonstrates his lack of judgment and general unfitness for his congressional position. With several dozen national and international experts on viruses and epidemics at Texas A&M, we are served instead with a rehash of Donald Trump's "all is well" mantra in the face of real data about how viruses spread.
Trump continuously ignores and suppresses real information about the virus, and Flores aids and abets a near-criminal denial of what is happening. Both ought to be impeached on general principles.
VICTOR WILLSON
College Station