Let younger people go to work and get the economy going
The coronavirus is dangerous to the elderly and the medically vulnerable. In response, our governments have told us, "Don't work. Don't socialize. Don't go to church." As compensation, the federal government will pay Americans $2 trillion for staying at home.
May I suggest we refocus our efforts on those who really need protection and let the rest of us go back to work and get this economy going again.
STEVE OGDEN
Bryan
Pathogens can be neither Chinese nor American
Please can't The Eagle find a better commentator than the arrogant Marc. A. Thiessen? In his recent column (Eagle, March 20) he used the term "Chinese virus." An American politician and some reporters from fake Fox News say the same. It has not yet been proven when and where the virus developed.
When in 1918, during World War I, the "Spanish flu" killed about 20 million or more humans. Nobody spoke of the "American virus," even it was brought overseas by U.S. troops from a training facility at Camp Funston near Kansas City, Missouri. Even though Spain was neutral during the 1st War, the virus was named after Spain.
Because naturally, though deadly, pathogens have no nationality; they are neither "American" nor "Chinese." Anyone who claims otherwise has no idea.
DIETER BRUECKNER
College Station
Return to God to get through the coronavirus
The following was forwarded to me from a Facebook post which I feel hits the nail on the head from a biblical standpoint about the current pandemic.
"In three short months, just like He did with the plaques of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship. God said, "You want to worship athletes and sports, I will shut down the stadiums and ballparks. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down the civic centers and arenas. You want to worship actors, I will shut down the theaters. You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market.
"You do not want to go to church and worship Me, I will make it where you can't go to church. If My people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and forgive their sins and will heal their land."
Maybe we don't need a vaccine. Maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the only thing in the world that really matters.
CHRIS MAURITZEN
Bryan