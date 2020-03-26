Writer not wanting to make the sacrifices others accept
William Talbert (Eagle, March 23) complained in his letter headlined "Closing local bars, restaurants an overreaction to COVID-19" that the local mandatory shutdown is an overreaction to our nation's fight against the coronavirus. He argued that our elected officials must think our community is "too stupid or uninformed" to make our own decisions about how we want to live our life.
I'm so thankful for the young men and woman, many in their late teens and early 20s, who, during World War II, didn't take the same selfish attitude toward the war against Adolf Hitler's Nazi Germany that threatened the very freedom Talbert obviously wishes to continue enjoying but apparently isn't willing to "sacrifice" even a few weeks of "clubbing" to preserve our hard-fought freedoms for the future.
My dad wore the army issue leather boots (no such thing as "Thinsulate" lining back then) in which his feet literally almost froze off of his legs while fighting and surviving in the forests of the Eastern European Theater.
I'd say our country is making a very reasonable request of all of us simply to stay home in our "house shoes" as much as possible for at least a few and perhaps several weeks until, hopefully, we defeat the coronavirus and win World War III!
JEFF PAINE
College Station
Writer has a bad case of 'Trump derangement syndrome'
It is one thing for The Eagle to give crazies a platform for their hate-Trump diatribes, but the paper should not stoop to allowing outrageous lying. A prime outrage was the March 23 letter by Victor Willson, who charged that Donald Trump is suppressing the facts about COVID-19. He says Trump claims that "all is well." No evidence is presented for this venomous charge.
Willson's call for a new impeachment trial is absurd, as is his call to impeach Rep. Bill Flores for not challenging Trump's supposed suppression. Maybe Willson does not see Trump's daily one- to two-hour press conferences with the surgeon general and experts from National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and others in which they and Trump answer every reporter's questions. Maybe Willson gets his lies from MSNBC and CNN, which are the ones really suppressing the facts and Trump's extraordinary initiatives to combat the virus. (I checked CNN and it is not carrying the press conference going on as I write). Why is Trump doing all these things if he is trying to hide information?
Willson has a disease, but it is not COVID-19. It is "Trump derangement syndrome." Did he get that infection from The Eagle?
W.R. KLEMM
Bryan
Hope readers has a smile from diversified Opinion page
It's been horrible. Due to social distancing, instead of attending events or hanging out with friends I've been going straight home after work and watching Netflix. Instead of bars, it's Breaking Bad. Instead of dates, it's Dexter. Instead of parties, it's Parks and Rec.
Of course that's what I was doing anyway -- but that's beside the point.
MICHAEL SWIRSKY
Bryan