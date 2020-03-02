There’s so much wrong with Bryan’s ‘super’ park plan
Last month, a city of Bryan staff member announced plans to drain Country Club Lake soon and, once it has dried — supposedly in June, remove soil from the bottom and stabilize the shoreline. In effect, these actions will remove all habitat for wildlife with no guarantee that this will succeed. Recall that the lake was drained once before and the soil removed from the lake now forms those “hills” on the east side of Finfeather Lake. For that matter, the city has yet to announce where the removed soil will be deposited.
Two other factors should be considered: Country Club Lake is downstream from Finfeather Lake. The arsenic problem arose from the chemical plant at the north end of Finfeather Lake and water moving downstream from that lake will carry chemicals in sediments from the lake and from the soil deposited along the lake from the earlier effort to "clean" the lake. Even without considering a possible problem with arsenic, sedimentation alone will produce decreasing water depth in Country Club Lake.
More recently, the city announced a deal for a private company to build a facility in this “super” park. The rendition of Big Shots showed the facility as adjacent to the lake. I do not recall that any such facility was in the public description of the “super” park plan. There is a saying that “once the camel gets its nose under the tent ... .”
I’m sure that most readers can understand what thus means: the developers get their commercial park.
KEITH ARNOLD
Bryan