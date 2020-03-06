College Station should hire chief from within
With Chief Scott McCollum's pending retirement, the city of College Station is conducting a search for a new chief of police. I spent 36 years with College Station Police Department, working for seven permanent chiefs and one interim chief.
In my opinion, the last two hires for chief who came from outside the department were absolute disasters. These two chiefs were employed by the city for less than five years combined. I have no idea how much money the city spent on a national search for these two, but it wasted our money.
In direct contrast, the three most recent promotions to chief from within the ranks of the police department -- Edgar Feldman, Jeff Capps and Scott McCollum -- had successful tenures as chief with a combined service to the city of just more than 100 years. Chief Feldman retired, Chief McCollum soon will be retired and Jeff Capps served as chief until he was promoted to his current position as assistant city manager for the city of College Station. All three were successful.
Hiring from within the ranks of the police department has worked far better than not. There are capable people working inside the department who have a vested interest, not only in the department, but in our community. These people are dedicated employees who deserve the opportunity to lead the department. I see no reason to waste more tax money on a national search.
STEPHANIE GEORGE SIMPSON
College Station