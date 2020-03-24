We must join together now to protect our communities in the future
I sense that as the current COVID-19 pandemic has proceeded, communication among our communities could be improved. Everyone has been caught off-guard. Work and school stoppages of the current magnitude has never before occurred. As a result, students, Bryan-College Station employers, the universities and colleges, the public schools and the public struggle daily to deal with this crisis.
I believe we can turn this crisis into an opportunity. To use a common phrase, we are all in this crisis together: what affects one group affects all the others. When small businesses suffer and perhaps close, the public, working college students and the colleges suffer.
Private foundations, which provide broad funding for our community, also suffer. Many local businesses supply Blinn College, our public schools, and Texas A&M. Loss of synergy among these groups can have major economic effects. When public schools close, working parents need help with young children.
As a community of communities, we do not know the length of this pandemic and the possibility of another similar event. What this means: "The town and the gown" cannot be separated, but we can begin working together now to strengthen our community, learn from mistakes that we may have made and begin preparing for future, equally major events.
Many of our actions have occurred in response to fear. And that's OK. But we now must begin looking at the needs of all communities, to save our economic health, our medical health and our educational obligations and opportunities. We can learn from the present and prepare for an uncertain future. We must share fears and concerns as we plan and communicate through our local news outlets.
I recommend that we begin immediately to gather and plan. Not doing so costs us a wonderful opportunity that can benefit all communities of our larger community.
ELIZABETH TEBEAUX
College Station
President Trump is right to criticize the Chinese government
Though I am the father of a daughter "made in China." I don't share the Rev. Dan DeLeon's fears that Asian people will be blamed for this global health and economic catastrophe. Despite the best fund-raising efforts of "anti-racism" groups to depict otherwise, that just doesn't reflect the reality of this or any community in America today.
We raised her to be proud of her Chinese heritage and we all should be proud of the brave Chinese scientists who warned for years that this pandemic was inevitable and the Chinese physicians who risked their lives -- both from the virus and from the persecution from the government officials they attempted in vain to warn.
But as a physician, I do fear that the powerful forces of political correctness could lead us to overlook the lessons of this crisis once again, as we did with the (Chinese) SARS pandemic of 2003. The World Health Organization deliberately has chosen a "non-stigmatizing" name. The progressive mayor of Florence started a campaign to "hug a Chinese" last month when he should've been quarantining any recent arrivals from China. President Donald Trump has been accused of racism for calling this the "Chinese virus."
The fact that live, wild animal food markets were allowed to continue, that local government officials attempted to cover up this disease for crucial weeks and that at least one senior Chinese spokesman tried to blame America for it shows that they cannot be trusted with the world's health and economy. The world must demand reforms and transparency from China, if it continues to aspire to a place of global leadership.
No, this virus is not Chinese, but this global pandemic was very much made in China.
MATT POLING
College Station