William Weld, Mitt Romney restore faith in the GOP
In the movie Secondhand Lions, Uncle Hub gives his great-nephew Walter his "what every boy needs to know about being a man" speech. Hub tells Walter, "... that people are basically good; that honor, courage and virtue mean everything; that power and money, money and power mean nothing; and that good always triumphs over evil. ..."
It is too bad that Donald Trump's father never believed in those sentiments; too bad he never taught his son that lesson. Perhaps if Trump had learned that at his father's knee, the United States of America would be less divided, less divisive, its people gentler, more forgiving, more compassionate. But those virtues are not valued by Trump. He believes that anyone who displays those virtues is a chump.
Regardless of his political affiliation, whether he is a Republican, a Democrat or independent, Trump does not deserve to be our president. He does not merit our respect or our vote. He is not fit to hold the highest office in the land.
Kudos to Bill Weld who is challenging Trump for the Republican nomination. At least he -- and Mitt Romney -- have restored my faith in the "Grand Old Party."
KATHLEEN TOUSSAINT
Bryan
We should continue to show the world how great we are
As a resident of College Station and as we go into this local election cycle, where are the priorities?
Should we continue voting people into office who do not envision the bigger picture as something fruitful? Are we going to vote consistently on policy and politicians who only think about their own personal gain? These are questions we need to look into when we choose our next representatives.
As Americans, we have the ability to make a massive difference in this world for the better. We can send assistance to other countries, instead of destroying them. We can continue to be the world's shining light as a democracy and as protector.
Why should we continue to support foreign wars instigated by career politicians in both parties. Overall, we need to focus on being more open to the idea of sending aid and help, rather than continuing conflicts in countries that are not our own.
If we care so much about the American image and dream, we should continue it's legacy by assisting the world and showing how great we truly are.
BRETT McCRAW
College Station