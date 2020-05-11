Replace your tattered U.S. flag with a new one now
It's May and we are about to celebrate some patriotic holidays in the next few months, in our wonderful Bryan, United States of America. While we all are spending more time at home, would you please check your American (and other) flag. Make sure it is good repair.
If it is not, please buy a new one to fly. They can be purchased locally (preferred) or on line.
The American Legion Post 159 on the corner of Waco Street and Texas 21 has a box by its entrance that you can put your tattered flag in. Members of the American Legion will dispose of it properly.
JOANN WIMBISH
Bryan
It's time to put Americans back to work to earn a living
One of the reasons that I was ever attracted to Texas A&M was because of it's never-dying spirit. That same spirit exists in the American people across this great country, regardless of your race, color or political leaning. But now, that spirit is being stifled because most Americans are being forced to stay home and are not being able to be productive and take care of their families.
We all can understand why scientists are saying it's too soon, but we also know that so many politicians are playing games with the virus and with our lives and our livelihood. We all know that there is an invisible enemy out there and none of us want anyone to die from this horrible disease. But we also know that there are some things that can be just as bad or even worse than death -- things such as not being able to take care of your family, not being able to pay your bills, not being able to put food on the table, not being able to keep your home, or basically, just losing your livelihood and your way of life.
Yes, we want to listen to the scientists but they are not certain about what may or may not happen either. We know they are doing everything they can. But we also want to help our ourself and our family. We want to fight back by working our jobs and staying positive because we are actually doing something.
It's time to rise up and fight with the tools we have as individuals, to work our jobs, take care of our family physically, mentally and spiritually.
The American people know to practice social distancing and the things that we all must do to protect ourselves and others. We're just asking our people in positions of political power to do the same: Use common sense and get America back to work.
WAYNE DOVER
College station