Cornyn, Cruz must represent Texas in a nonpartisan way
As president, Donald Trump is trying to rule (not govern) like the autocrats he so admires. His Friday-night firings of the inspector generals of the intelligence community and Health and Human Services, for fulfilling their legal responsibility to report honestly, are very troubling. American government is based on checks and balances, not unlimited, absolute one-man rule. That was, after all, why our ancestors rebelled against the British king.
That a man with a long history of bankruptcy, stiffing creditors and cheating on his wives, not to mention at least 18,000 documented false or misleading claims as president, would not want independent, nonpolitical oversight of his administration's actions is not surprising.
What is surprising and sad is the lapdog-like acceptance of these power grabs and censorship by Republican senators who previously boasted (under a Democratic administration) about their fidelity to the Constitution and the importance of Congress in governing America. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz sadly have distinguished themselves as passive yes-men instead of fulfilling their responsibility to the Texans they represent in the Senate.
Let us hope and urge them to fulfill their critical roles of oversight and investigation on a non-partisan basis. There is, unfortunately, much to investigate.
Stay sane, keep washing those hands and practice social solidarity as well as distancing,
JONATHAN COOPERSMITH
College Station
Iran's brother to blame for the suffering of Iranians
Syed Naqi said the U.S. is callous to the suffering in Iran. Maybe we are, but Iran is responsible for its own suffering. Its government brought the problems on itself. I seem to remember news reports that President Donald Trump offered help to Iran but its government turned it down.
I agree with Naqi that Iran deserves the attention of the American people. The Iranian government cannot be trusted, so we need to pay attention to what goes on there. The Iranian government could help the Iranian people by using its resources at home rather than funding terrorism around the world and by not restricting human rights for its system. In 2018, the Iranian Republican Guard was designated a global terrorism group.
Naqi said Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and imposed crippling sanctions on that country despite Iran's complete compliance with the deal. I believe he is wrong, recalling news reports that inspectors from the Atomic Energy Commission were prevented from making inspections on several occasions. That doesn't seem as if Iran was in compliance with the deal.
President Trump inherited a nuclear deal that was struck by the Obama administration. That deal was said not to be favorable to the United States but was heavily favorable to Iran.
Barack Obama, possibly the weakest president this nation ever has had, removed a lot of the sanctions on Iran and sent it billions of dollars also. If the Iranian government had uses that money to help its own people instead of funding terrorism maybe Iran wouldn't be in such bad shape now.
I completely agree with President Trump's actions. In fact, I would like to see even more sanctions imposed. If more pressure was put on Iran, maybe the Iranian people would rise up and overthrow the tyrants who rule their country.
ROBERT GILLIAM
Buffalo
Thanks to the staff, Watercrest at Bryan residents feel safe
After listening to Gov. Greg Abbott's "restore Texas" press conference and his mandate of continued vigilance for the most vulnerable of our population, the residents of Watercrest at Bryan feel blessed to be under the watchful care of Mireya Scanlin, our facility executive director.
Early in the current crisis, Scanlin implemented safety and security measures to counter the potential and severe consequences of COVID-19 on our Watercrest family. The Watercrest employees under her leadership have been true "heroes" during the most challenging and stressful times. Their personal actions and willingness to serve has made a significant contribution towards achieving the governor's mandate.
May God bless and protect our health care providers, first responders and Watercrest's amazing staff.
JIM RILEY
Bryan