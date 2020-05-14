Keep supporting our local businesses
One of the worthy acts that we can perform until this awful disease passes over is to support a local business. Pick one place that you may take for granted and help keep it going.
As a personal example, until The Eagle ran a story about Park Cleaners on April 14, I had no idea about its long history in College Station. I have frequented it for countless years, because of its convenient location for me.
A few days after that article appeared, I stopped by to leave some laundry. Out of the blue, the owner asked me if I would like a mask. At that moment, I was wearing a pathetic homemade job composed of rubber bands, safety pins, and an old sock. He handed one to me, then asked if I'd like another for my wife, who was using a bandana for her mouth covering. The Park Cleaners staff had made these masks.
Mind you, they were shared freely. I emailed to a friend who lives well out of the state later that day that "the world is still full of small kindnesses." Personally, I will be dropping off for dry cleaning a lot items that probably were long past due for a good wash anyway.
I am not advocating for this one business. I am simply illustrating that there are a lot of folks out there who make our lives much better and who we may not even notice. Do what you can to aid them, because if they fail, the quality of our lives will be diminished.
And, Eagle, keep publishing these stories, because many other Bryan-College Station enterprises about which we might forget deserve the same treatment. Without them, we will be far poorer as a community.
CARY NEDERMAN
College Station